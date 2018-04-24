Franklin Partners and Wright Heerema Architects Announce Acquisition and Redevelopment of Former OfficeMax Headquarters

The 350,000-square-foot office building will be reinvented as a socially-activated, multi-tenant building after a long life as a corporate headquarters location, dating back to its initial development in 1987 for AT&T. The main entrance and atrium will be redesigned with a grand staircase and stadium seating leading down to a bright, airy lower level featuring baristas, a market-style deli, full fitness center, coworking lounges and other amenities more typical of a Chicago high-rise than the surrounding suburban offices. The redevelopment plans are in progress, with construction scheduled to begin later this year and completion set for early 2019. No tenants currently occupy the building, which is centrally located off Interstate 88 with prominent visibility.

"There's an unmet need to deliver an amenity-rich workplace experience in the heart of Chicago's western suburbs," observes Ray Warner, Partner, Franklin Partners. "We are redeveloping this high-quality Class A office building that's been under-utilized for many years to deliver a unique, Millennial workforce-friendly destination."

"Contrary to popular belief, there are plenty of suburban Millennials—and they are beginning to demand the same types of workplace amenities as their more urban counterparts," observes Roger Heerema, Principal, Wright Heerema Architects. "From the baristas and wellness amenities to a foodie-friendly marketplace, we're bringing Fulton Market to Naperville."

The Colliers International team of Francis Prock and David Florent, both principals in the firm's Office Advisory Group, will serve as exclusive leasing agents for the renovated offices.

Franklin Partners and Wright Heerema have redeveloped properties together for more than 15 years in Chicago, its suburbs and in Western Michigan. Bringing amenities typically found in popular city centers to smaller cities and suburbs, the two firms have transformed the workplace experience for commercial tenants, their employees and the surrounding communities.

About Franklin Partners

Founded in 1995, Franklin Partners has developed over 20,000,000 SF of commercial real estate. Our experience allows us to be adaptable in an ever-changing real estate market while maintaining a reputation of delivering innovative solutions for under-utilized assets. Our portfolio spans Illinois, Michigan and Missouri, where we acquire, redevelop, build and own real estate with a focus in Industrial and Office.

About Wright Heerema Architects

Wright Heerema Architects is an architectural firm that provides integrated master planning, programming, architecture and interior design services. For more information, please visit wharchs.com.

