Franklin Payroll Announces Stablecoin Off-Ramping

MIAMI, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin is the first to market payroll platform that enables businesses in the U.S. to facilitate payroll to their employees and contractors in both crypto and USD. In response to customer demand, we are happy to announce that we have enabled off-ramping - the ability for businesses to fund payroll in stablecoins and pay out in USD.

This is a paradigm shift in the payroll and business industries, fostering faster flows of funds. It enables flexibility for businesses who operate with multi-currency balance sheets to more efficiently put their capital to use.

In partnership with Bridge in building this feature, it is easier than ever for Franklin's customers to onboard and start moving money. This product is available initially for U.S. incorporated businesses that are paying workers to U.S. bank accounts.

Want to learn more? Reach out to gain access.

