Franklin Sports Becomes The Official Glove Of Spartan

STOUGHTON, Mass., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Sports has partnered with Spartan, the world's largest obstacle course race (OCR) and endurance brand, becoming the Official Performance Glove of Spartan. This multi-year partnership will solidify Franklin as the number one performance glove maker in the world.

In addition to developing Spartan/OCR-specific gloves, Franklin Sports will provide accessories under their ARCTIC TRAILS™ Performance Outdoor Brand including backpacks, dry bags, water bottles and cooling towels. No matter where a racer finishes, Franklin Sports will have the right gear to help each athlete across the finish line! Licensed Gear will be available at all Spartan events and on both Spartan and Franklin Sports ecommerce channels.

"Performance gloves are at the core of what we do, and each style is created with the highest quality material to help all athletes achieve their personal goals. Spartan is known as the #1 obstacle event in the world and Franklin Sports is thrilled to join the Spartan community with a premier line of Officially Licensed products," said President of Franklin Sports, Adam Franklin.

Franklin gloves are uniquely engineered to follow the pre-curved anatomy of the human hand, which reduces bunching while improving fit, feel, and performance. Each Spartan glove is engineered specifically for the sport of obstacle course racing, to take on any and all conditions with weather-resistant designs and superior grip for obstacles.

"Franklin is known for making the best performance gloves in the world and our community, which spans general fitness enthusiasts to elite athletes, needs high quality equipment that can stand up to the test of the Spartan race course," said Spartan Founder and CEO Joe De Sena. "We wouldn't put our name on anything but the best and we're proud to partner with Franklin to offer our racers with the latest sport-specific technology that will help them cross the finish line and achieve their fitness goals."

The three unisex models of Franklin's Spartan gloves are available in sizes XS to XXL in signature Spartan colors that are unique to each:

OCR Minimalist Traditional : Gray/Red: The Minimalist Traditional features slip-resistant wet-grip PVC and dry grip silicon. This glove provides superior grip in all race conditions with a water-resistant design.

: Gray/Red: The Minimalist Traditional features slip-resistant wet-grip PVC and dry grip silicon. This glove provides superior grip in all race conditions with a water-resistant design. OCR Minimalist Premium : Black/Gold: The Minimalist Premium features micro-grip technology providing premium gripping properties for all weather conditions. Water-resistant design provides palm padding while protecting knuckle-bridge from race elements.

: Black/Gold: The Minimalist Premium features micro-grip technology providing premium gripping properties for all weather conditions. Water-resistant design provides palm padding while protecting knuckle-bridge from race elements. OCR Multi 1.0: Black/Red: The OCR Multi 1.0 features slip-resistant wet-grip PVC combined with dry-grip silicon to provide superior grip for all race conditions. Unique palm padding system absorbs the impact from the toughest of obstacles.

Additional licensed accessories by Franklin's ARCTIC TRAILS™ brand will be available early in 2020.

ABOUT FRANKLIN SPORTS

A Massachusetts-based company, Franklin Sports is a leading global sporting goods brand with a rich history and reputation within our industry. Over the years, Franklin Sports has maintained strong relationships with professional athletes and leagues such as Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, National Football League and Major League Soccer that bring energy, strength and uniqueness to our products. Franklin Sports understands consumer needs and offers the strongest value by manufacturing products for all levels of sports participation, from the beginner to the pro. Franklin Sports has remained true to its family roots and is currently run by third generation President, Adam Franklin. www.Franklinsports.com .

ABOUT SPARTAN

With more than 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world's largest obstacle race (OCR) and endurance brand. Providing transformation through sport, Spartan attracts more than one million annual participants across all fitness levels, from beginners to elite. More than five million participants have finished Spartan events, creating a lifestyle that extends beyond races including health and wellness products, training and nutrition programs, and popular media content, which has made OCR one of the fastest growing sports in the world. Spartan events feature races at various distances, Stadion and Sprint: 3-mile/5-km and 20 Obstacles; Super: 8-mi/13-km and 25 Obstacles; Beast: 13-mi/21-km and 30 Obstacles; and Ultra: 30-mi/50-km and 60 obstacles. Visit spartan.com for more information and registration.

