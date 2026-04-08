Franklin Sports Selects Sunrise Technologies for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management Project

Sunrise Technologies will implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 for the iconic sporting goods brand

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise Technologies, a global Microsoft AI Business Applications and Cloud solutions provider, announced today that Franklin Sports, a leading sporting goods and equipment brand, has chosen Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management as its new enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform. The company will partner with Sunrise Technologies to replace multiple legacy applications and unify its operations with Microsoft's scalable, cloud-based solution.

Franklin Sports is a leading global sporting goods brand known for its innovative products across baseball, softball, pickleball, volleyball and more. With a rich history and partnerships spanning major leagues and athletes worldwide, Franklin continues to lead the industry through quality and performance. As the company grows globally, it sought a unified technology platform to connect operations and scale efficiently. Franklin chose Sunrise Technologies for its deep experience with both Dynamics 365 and streamlining operations for global, omnichannel businesses with diverse product portfolios.

"Having the right technology in place is critical to support our growing global business," said Adam Franklin, President of Franklin Sports. "Partnering with Sunrise and implementing a new ERP enables us to unify our operations, enhance visibility, and strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional performance for our customers and team members. This initiative provides the tools and data we need to work smarter and continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the sporting goods industry."

For more information on Sunrise and Microsoft Dynamics 365, please visit sunrise.co.

About Franklin Sports

Founded by Irving Franklin in 1946, Franklin Sports is a Stoughton, Massachusetts-based sporting goods brand that manufactures and sells over 10,000 products across many different categories. Franklin Sports is proud of its partnerships with Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, National Basketball Association, National Football League, National Hockey League, Major League Volleyball, USA Pickleball, Women's National Basketball Association, National Women's Soccer League, Hasbro and many others. Franklin is a multigenerational, family-owned business with a rich history and trusted reputation as a quality sporting goods brand – from recreational sports all the way up to the professional level. At Franklin Sports, the team believes that sports make life better. For more information on Franklin Sports, please visit www.franklinsports.com.

About Sunrise Technologies

Founded in 1994, Sunrise Technologies is a global provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Copilot and AI services. With a focus on retail, manufacturing, distribution, and nonprofit industries, Sunrise Technologies delivers end-to-end business solutions that drive digital transformation and operational excellence.

SOURCE Sunrise Technologies, Inc.