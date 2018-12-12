Franklin Synergy Bank Opens New Carothers Parkway Location

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin Synergy Bank today opened the doors of its newest branch in Franklin, Tennessee, located at 5040 Carothers Parkway - Suite 109 in the Carothers Crossing development. Franklin Synergy is continuing to expand the bank's Middle Tennessee footprint to meet the needs of growing communities.

"Franklin Synergy Bank's expansion in Franklin is an investment in our community," commented Richard Herrington, Franklin Synergy Bank Chairman and CEO. "While it adds to our convenient locations for our local clients, it also enhances our position as a key player in the development of the communities we serve."

To mark the occasion, Franklin Synergy invites the public to attend the Grand Opening celebration Friday, February 8, 2019, from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be conducted by Williamson Inc. and attendees will be encouraged to tour the new facility and meet the Carothers banking team.

The newly constructed 3,600-square-foot branch offers the conveniences of drive-through banking, ATM services, and a spacious parking lot. Operating hours are 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. The Company's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Franklin Synergy Bank, a Tennessee-chartered commercial bank founded in November 2007 and a member of the Federal Reserve System, provides a full range of banking and related financial services with a focus on service to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments and individuals. With consolidated total assets of $4.17 billion at September 30, 2018, the Bank currently operates through 15 branches and one loan production office in the growing Williamson, Rutherford and Davidson Counties, all within the Nashville metropolitan statistical area. Additional information about the Company, which is included in the NYSE Financial-100 Index, the FTSE Russell 2000 Index and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, is available at www.FranklinSynergyBank.com.

