Franklin Templeton Money Market Fund Launches on Arbitrum Blockchain

The collaboration marks an ongoing effort to bridge the gap between traditional and decentralized finance

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arbitrum Foundation and global asset manager Franklin Templeton today announced the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (FOBXX) is available on Arbitrum, the leading Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain. Investors can gain exposure to FOBXX in digital wallets through the Benji Investments platform, Franklin Templeton's proprietary blockchain-integrated recordkeeping system, and may use the Arbitrum network upon request and subject to eligibility.

The collaboration will accelerate the integration of decentralized finance within traditional financial services. By onboarding the Arbitrum network to the Benji Investments platform, Franklin Templeton will further extend the compatibility of FOBXX within the digital assets ecosystem and reach a previously untapped audience for the asset manager.

Steven Goldfeder, CEO and Co-Founder of Offchain Labs—core contributors to Arbitrum—commented, "Franklin Templeton's commitment to innovation aligns with our mission to provide scalable and efficient solutions for the financial sector. We are excited to see Franklin Templeton join the Arbitrum ecosystem and look forward to the transformative impact their participation will bring to our community."

Since 2018, Franklin Templeton Digital Assets has been building blockchain-based technology solutions, running node validators, and developing a wide range of investment strategies. The firm's dedicated digital assets research team leverages fundamental "tokenomic" analysis, insights from an embedded data science team and deep industry connections to help inform product development and investment decisions.

"Expanding into the Arbitrum ecosystem is an important step on our journey to empower our asset management capabilities with blockchain technology," said Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton. "We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this partnership will unlock for our firm and our clients."

FOBXX was introduced in 2021 and is the first and only U.S.-registered fund to use a public blockchain as the system of record to process transactions and record share ownership. Individual investors can download the Benji Investments mobile app on Apple and Android devices, while institutional investors can access the platform through the Benji Institutional web portal.

About The Arbitrum Foundation

The Arbitrum Foundation, founded in March 2023, supports and grows the Arbitrum network and its community with secure scaling solutions for Ethereum. Arbitrum One—a leading Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution initially developed by Offchain Labs—offers ultra-fast, low-cost transactions with security derived from Ethereum through Optimistic Rollup technology. Launched in August 2021, the Arbitrum One mainnet beta is EVM-compatible to the bytecode level and has 54%+ TVL in the L2 segment. 2000+ DeFi and NFT projects are live in the ecosystem to date. In August 2022, Arbitrum One upgraded to Nitro tech stack, enabling fraud proofs over the core engine of Geth compiled to WASM.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X and Facebook .

