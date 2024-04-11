TORONTO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Ahmed Farooq, Senior Vice President, Head of Retail ETF Distribution, Franklin Templeton Canada, and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, ETF and TMX Market Centre, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the listing of the Franklin Canadian Government Bond Fund – ETF Series (TSX: FGOV).

Franklin Templeton Opens the Market Thursday, April 11, 2024

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. In Canada, Franklin Fixed Income is a business name used by Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.6 trillion (approximately CAN$2.2 trillion) in assets under management as of March 31, 2024.

For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on X (formerly known as Twitter ), Facebook and LinkedIn , and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange