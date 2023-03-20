Franklin-Thomas Company Leverages Advanced AI and Cutting-Edge Technology to Revolutionize Electrical Generators

DELTONA, Fla., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Franklin-Thomas Company (FTC) has announced today that it is employing groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI), Chat GPT-4, in the development of a new class of electrical generators, set to transform the green energy landscape. The Deltona, Florida-based company's President, Joe Shepard, proudly shared the news, expressing immense optimism about the potential of this revolutionary technology.

Latest Generator Powerful New Stator

FTC's new electrical generators will also harness the power of the latest Arduino Giga R1 with Wi-Fi, a cutting-edge microcontroller platform based on the STM32H747XI and Mbed OS. The Arduino Giga R1 boasts an impressive array of features, including 76 GPIOs, a dual-core processor, advanced ADC/DAC features, camera and display connectors, and a rich USB interface with support for HID via USB-C and USBHost (keyboard, mass storage) via a dedicated USB-A connector.

The integration of Chat GPT-4, a state-of-the-art AI system, with the Arduino Giga R1 will enable FTC to create electrical generators that are smarter, more efficient, and better equipped to handle the demands of the modern world. These generators will have the ability to learn and adapt, optimizing their performance and making them a vital part of the rapidly growing green energy sector.

Joe Shepard, President of FTC, explained the significance of this development, stating, "By incorporating Chat GPT-4 AI technology into our new line of electrical generators, we are taking a giant leap forward in the pursuit of sustainable, stand-alone green energy. Our collaboration with AI experts and engineers has resulted in an innovative solution that will redefine the industry and help us protect our planet for generations to come."

The use of AI-driven technology like Chat GPT-4 marks a turning point for the electrical generator industry. By leveraging the power of machine learning, FTC's generators will be able to anticipate and respond to fluctuations in power demand, ultimately delivering a more reliable and efficient energy supply. This responsiveness will be crucial in helping homes and businesses around the world reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and transition to renewable energy sources.

Furthermore, the integration of the Arduino Giga R1 with Wi-Fi will enable seamless remote monitoring and control of the generators, allowing users to manage their energy consumption with ease. This level of connectivity and accessibility is essential in today's interconnected world, where the ability to monitor and manage resources remotely can lead to significant cost savings and increased energy efficiency.

FTC's commitment to innovation is evident in their bold approach to developing this new class of electrical generators. By embracing AI technology and the latest advancements in microcontroller platforms, they are positioning themselves at the forefront of the green energy revolution. As the world continues to grapple with climate change and the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, FTC's groundbreaking work offers a glimpse of a more sustainable, energy-efficient future.

As the Franklin-Thomas Company moves forward with the development of these advanced electrical generators, they are inviting industry partners, investors, and potential customers to join them on this exciting journey. By working together, they aim to create a cleaner, greener future for all, powered by cutting-edge technology and the limitless potential of artificial intelligence.

The Franklin-Thomas Company (FTC) is a leading innovator in the field of electrical generators and green energy solutions. Based in Deltona, Florida, the company is 17 years old and dedicated to creating sustainable energy products that promote a cleaner, more efficient world. With a strong commitment to innovation and a focus on leveraging the latest technology, FTC is poised to revolutionize the electrical generator industry and help combat climate change through groundbreaking advances in renewable energy.

