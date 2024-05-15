Franklin University Joins Forces With Miles CPA Review To Enhance Access To CPA Amid Accountant Shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the significant shortage of accountants and to address the 150-credit requirement for CPA licensure, Franklin University proudly announces a strategic partnership with Miles CPA Review. This collaboration introduces a pioneering educational initiative poised to revolutionize access to CPA licensure, combining Franklin University's century-long tradition of educational excellence with the cutting-edge training capabilities of Miles CPA Review.

Franklin University & Miles CPA Review partner to bridge the CPA credit gap and solve for the accountant shortage. From left to right: Dr. Godfrey Mendes (SVP, Franklin University), Dr. David Decker (President, Franklin University), Varun Jain (CEO, Miles CPA Review).

The newly launched program offers 30 credits at the highly competitive rate of $99 per credit hour, compared to typical costs ranging from $500 to $1000 per credit hour. Specifically designed for U.S. undergraduates who require these additional credits to fulfill the 150-credit requirement for CPA licensure, this initiative significantly lowers the financial barriers often associated with advancing in the accounting profession. Additionally, the program broadens the pathway for individuals aiming to transition into accounting careers. All participants will receive full access to extensive CPA review resources and study materials, ensuring they are thoroughly prepared for the CPA exam. This CPA Prep access is included with the microcredential at no additional charge.

"Through our strategic partnership with Miles CPA Review, we're not merely meeting the academic requirements of our students; we're significantly boosting their career prospects," stated Dr. Godfrey Mendes, Senior Vice President, Franklin University. "By infusing practical, industry-relevant content into our curriculum, we're arming our graduates with the sophisticated skills necessary to thrive in today's dynamic accounting field."

Varun Jain, CEO of Miles, shared, "By drastically reducing the costs associated with CPA preparation to nearly 80% below traditional programs, this partnership not only makes becoming a CPA more attainable but also streamlines the entire learning and preparation process. Our aligned courses and free review materials ensure that candidates are not just prepared but are set up for success."

The new microcredential will be the latest addition to Franklin University's Marketplace catalog of in-demand subject areas that provide learners with the opportunity to match their ability levels and career paths with specific courses and credential pathways. For further details about this innovative micro-credential program, please visit www.milescpareview.com

About Miles CPA Review

Miles CPA Review, the flagbearer for accountants, boasts a network of over 55,000 alumni. Miles has partnered with the Big 4 and top public accounting firms to address their talent needs. Miles also partners with leading U.S. universities to integrate STEM courses into accounting programs which not only elevates the appeal of accounting as a career but also proactively combats the trend of declining enrollments. Learn more: www.milescpareview.com

About Franklin University

Accredited, nonprofit, and dedicated to educating adults since 1902, Franklin provides onsite course options at our Main Campus in downtown Columbus, Ohio, and is an innovator in providing personalized online education. The University offers applied in-demand undergraduate, masters, and doctorate programs that enable adult learners to achieve their educational and professional goals. Through agreements with partner institutions, the University also offers international academic programs, including its top-ranked MBA.

Franklin University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and holds specialized accreditations for specific academic programs through the International Accreditation Council for Business Education, the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation, and the Commission on Accreditation of Health Informatics and Information Management Education. The National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security have designated Franklin University as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE-CDE).

