Franklin W. Harry, DPM, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Franklin W. Harry, DPM, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Podiatry Surgeon for his exemplary work in the Medical field, acknowledging his private practice achievements at Best Foot Forward.

Franklin W. Harry

A skilled, board-certified podiatrist, Dr. Harry is the founder of Best Foot Forward, with offices located in Festus and St. Louis, MO. With 13 years of experience practicing medicine, he enjoys working in all areas of foot and ankle care, specializing in diabetic wound care and foot and ankle surgery. His other areas of expertise include bone deformities and arthritis, and foot and ankle injuries.

Podiatry is a branch of medicine devoted to the study of diagnosis and medical and surgical treatment of various disorders of the foot, ankle, and lower extremities. A podiatrist, also known as a podiatric physician or a foot and ankle surgeon, is a medical professional devoted to treating disorders of the foot, ankle, and lower extremities. They can treat injuries and complications from ongoing health issues like diabetes.

Best Foot Forward (BFF) is committed to providing excellent podiatric care by enhancing the quality of life of patients with foot, ankle, and leg problems. BFF strives to preserve and restore the health of the lower extremities and provide patient-centered care. Their podiatrists treat everything from difficult to trim toenails, calluses, warts, foot infections, diabetic wound care, fall prevention, and surgical foot and ankle repairs.

Before starting his medical career, Dr. Harry earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from Barry University in Miami, FL. He completed his surgical residency at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center and received advanced training with the Central Kentucky Diabetes Fellowship, specializing in complex wounds, limb salvage, and the biomechanics of fall prevention.

An authority in his field, the doctor is a member of the American Association of Podiatric Practice Management and is board-certified by the American Board of Multiple Specialties in Podiatry. He is a member of the American Board of Podiatry, the Relias Wound Care Institute, the Missouri Podiatric Medical Association, and the Illinois Podiatric Medical Association.

Outside of his practice, the doctor volunteers with Peter and Paul and Biddel House homeless shelters, providing podiatric medical care for the less fortunate. In addition, the doctor goes on mission trips to Haiti with Hands Helping Haiti and to Guatemala with Washington University.

In his free time, Dr. Harry enjoys spending time with his wife, Misty Gonzalez, Pharm. D., to whom he has been married since 2017. They have one child and a dog named Bentley. They enjoy cooking, hiking, scuba diving, exploring new restaurants, and are avid sports fans.

In light of this recognition, Dr. Harry wishes to thank his mentors: Ronald Guberman, DPM, Jonathan Moore, DPM, and Pamela Jensen, DPM.

For more information, visit www.bffdocs.com.

SOURCE Continental Who's Who