FranklinWH Expands Financing for Home Energy Storage

Mosaic and GoodLeap add FranklinWH to their approved battery vendor lists

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH, a leading whole-home battery manufacturer, announces it has been named to the approved vendor list (AVL) for both Mosaic and Goodleap, two of the country's most recognized financing companies. Combined, Mosaic and GoodLeap have provided more than $18 billion in loans for solar sustainable home improvements in America. FranklinWH installers can now provide customers access to lower interest rates, making energy storage more accessible and affordable.

"FranklinWH strives to ensure that energy storage ownership is an affordable reality,'' says Gary Lam, FranklinWH U.S. general manager and co-founder. "Excellent financing lets our installer partners boost sales and simplify operations while offering the best rates to customers. Secure and innovative finance platforms from Mosaic and GoodLeap streamline that process."

Working with Mosaic and GoodLeap, FranklinWH helps contractors expand their markets and increase their margins. Greater access to financing has revolutionized U.S. solar adoption. Through financing energy storage systems, homeowners can avoid rising utility costs, beat inflation, and increase power reliability — all part of FranklinWH's vision of energy independence.

To achieve AVL status with Mosaic and GoodLeap, the Franklin Home Power (FHP) system underwent stringent due diligence including proven product viability, strong market acceptance and sales forecast, and long-term warranty specifications.

FHP's powerful, integrated home energy management system consists of the aPower X battery — offering the highest lithium iron phosphate (LFP) AC capacity on the market — and the aGate X, an intelligent power control system that creates maximum home comfort.

To add the FHP solution to their approved home battery systems, FranklinWH-certified dealers must contact their Mosaic or GoodLeap representatives. To learn more about how to become a certified dealer or installer, please apply online .

About Franklin Whole Home

Designed with the homeowner in mind, FranklinWH's forward-thinking storage system ensures home comfort while anticipating homeowners' future energy savings. Founded in 2019, the company employs a team of leading storage and power electronics experts. With its culture of innovation, FranklinWH already has more than 30 patents pending. As one of the only manufacturers of residential battery technology to design and produce nearly all its components in-house, FranklinWH delivers higher reliability and performance than competing systems assembled from multiple sources. Learn more about how homeowners can achieve energy freedom at www.FranklinWH.com .

Media Contact

Joan Tesla | 412.713.6886

[email protected]

SOURCE Franklin Whole Home