FranklinWH Home Battery Systems Meet Federal Requirements for Energy Storage Tax Credits

Independent consultations with four leading law firms establish FranklinWH products qualify for federal clean energy tax credits

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH announced that independent legal consultations support the eligibility of its aPower 2 and aPower S residential battery systems for federal clean energy tax credits under Foreign Entity of Concern, or FEOC, rules established by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. This follows consultations with four law firms ranked by Chambers and Legal 500 for expertise in tax, corporate governance and regulatory compliance. The legal consultations support FranklinWH's ongoing commitment to tax credit eligibility for installers, developers and financing partners deploying its systems across the United States.

FranklinWH engaged Cleary Gottlieb Steen and Hamilton, Norton Rose Fulbright, Sidley Austin and Hogan Lovells for legal consultations on different aspects of OBBBA compliance, covering criteria including FranklinWH's corporate structure, supply agreements, intellectual property, effective controls, among others, to help confirm that FranklinWH's U.S. manufacturing and sales entities fall outside the prohibited foreign entity definition established by the OBBBA.

Section 48E investment tax credits are claimed at the project level, and eligibility depends in part on whether deployed systems meet FEOC requirements. As those requirements tighten on an annual schedule through the end of the decade, the compliance status of installed products is an important factor in project economics.

FranklinWH has been aligning its corporate governance and operations with federal compliance requirements as the FEOC framework has developed.

"FranklinWH is built for the long term, and so is our commitment to the U.S. market. This announcement reflects the kind of company we set out to build from day one, and we are proud to keep showing up for our partners and the homeowners we serve," said Gary Lam, CEO and co-founder of FranklinWH.

The FEOC provisions restrict federal incentive eligibility for products and companies with certain foreign ownership or supply-chain ties. FranklinWH said its products meet applicable thresholds for 2026 and 2027.

"Trust with our partners matters to us, and one way we build that trust is by being transparent," said Vincent Ambrose, Chief Commercial Officer of FranklinWH. "Financing partners and their legal teams are welcome to review our compliance information, and we will continue to keep it current as the rules around this continue to take shape."

FranklinWH is now moving forward with market adoption of its aPower 2 and aPower S systems under its FEOC compliance framework, available through authorized installation partners. The systems scale from 15 to 225 kilowatt-hours and are deployed in homes across the United States, providing whole-home backup power and energy resilience while operating in more than 25 utility-managed virtual power plant (VPP) programs.

Eligible product configurations and additional information about FranklinWH's FEOC compliance framework are available at franklinwh.com.

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the FranklinWH System, a next-generation home energy management and storage solution. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team brings decades of experience across energy system design, manufacturing, sales and installation. The company is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions and continues to empower homeowners to achieve true energy freedom. Learn more at franklinwh.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc.