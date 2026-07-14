FranklinWH Energy Storage Systems Selected for Two New Texas Virtual Power Plant Programs

Austin Energy and Entergy Texas select the FranklinWH System, a residential energy management and storage solution, for new demand response programs that reward homeowners for supporting grid reliability

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. announced today that the FranklinWH System has been selected to participate in two new Texas utility virtual power plant (VPP) programs: the Austin Energy Power Partner Battery Pilot and the Entergy Texas Battery Storage Solutions program.

The new programs enable Texas homeowners with a FranklinWH System to earn upfront incentives and ongoing annual payments by allowing their battery systems to provide stored energy during periods of peak electricity demand. The programs strengthen grid reliability while creating new financial value for homeowners.

Texas is one of the nation's fastest-growing residential energy storage markets, with approximately 60 percent of new residential solar installations now paired with battery storage. As utilities expand VPP's, homeowners are increasingly able to turn their home batteries into grid assets that generate recurring financial benefits.

Under Austin Energy's Power Partner Battery, customers receive a $500 upfront incentive toward the purchase of a FranklinWH System and average annual payments of more than $300. Participants earn $75 per kilowatt of average output delivered during demand response events. The pilot is limited to 1,500 systems and supports Austin Energy's goal of reaching 78 megawatts of demand response capacity by 2027 and 270 megawatts by 2035.

Through the Entergy Texas Battery Storage Solutions program, enrolled FranklinWH customers earn up to $325 per year for allowing Entergy Texas to draw on their stored energy during peak demand. The utility sends an automated signal to participating FranklinWH Systems, allowing batteries to respond without homeowner intervention. The stored energy helps reduce strain on the grid while supporting greater integration of renewable energy across Entergy Texas' service area.

Both programs are managed through the FranklinWH App. Battery dispatch occurs automatically, homeowners can monitor system performance in real time, and participants may opt out of any individual demand response event.

"Each new utility partnership reflects the growing confidence utilities have in residential batteries as reliable grid resources, " said Gary Lam, CEO and co-founder of FranklinWH. "With participation in 25 VPP's nationwide, we're continuing to help utilities scale distributed energy while giving homeowners more ways to earn value from their FranklinWH Systems."

"Smart battery programs such as this help our customers use energy more efficiently while strengthening the grid for everyone," said Kelly O'Donnell, manager of products and services for Entergy Texas. "By partnering with FranklinWH, we're giving homeowners a simple way to support reliability during high‑demand periods and earn meaningful savings at the same time."

"Batteries are a key component of the Resource & Generation Plan focused on furthering our culture of innovation," said Richard Génecé, vice president of customer energy solutions at Austin Energy. "This Battery Demand Response Pilot advances Austin Energy's progress toward a more established virtual power plant, as battery systems offer predictable capacity and unlock future opportunities for an enhanced grid."

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the FranklinWH System, a next-generation home energy management and storage solution. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team brings decades of experience across energy system design, manufacturing, sales, and installation. The company is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions and continues to empower homeowners to achieve true energy freedom. Learn more at www.franklinwh.com

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SOURCE FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc.