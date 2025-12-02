FranklinWH Joins Holy Cross Energy's Expanded Power+FLEX Program to Advance Home Energy Resilience

New Partnership Offers Significant Rebates and Monthly Bill Credits to Support Community Energy Savings and Grid Stability in Colorado

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. (FranklinWH), a leader in whole-home energy management solutions, today announced its participation in the expanded Holy Cross Energy (HCE) Power+FLEX program in Colorado. This milestone builds on HCE's efforts to broaden access to reliable, cost-effective energy management and storage options for its members.

The expansion also strengthens FranklinWH's ongoing collaboration with Virtual Peaker , a leading virtual power plant software company. The Virtual Peaker platform enables control of devices like batteries and EV chargers, to reduce demand while minimizing the impact on the customer and leveraging distributed energy resources (DERs) to reduce cost and peak load.

"Our participation in Holy Cross Energy's Power+FLEX continues our commitment to supporting the most innovative co-ops in lowering power costs for all members while serving FranklinWH customers and installers," said Gary Lam , CEO and Co-Founder of FranklinWH. "Holy Cross Energy's significant investment in these resources underscores their value to their membership and to the stability of the broader grid."

Through the Power+FLEX program, customers can receive a rebate of up to $3,000 per aPower 2 or aPower S unit purchased, with a maximum incentive of $12,500 per household. Participants will also earn up to $61.80 per month in bill credits for enrolling their systems in HCE's demand management efforts. To help lower overall power costs for all cooperative members, HCE may discharge the batteries up to 10 times a month during times of high wholesale electricity prices or system constraints.

This collaboration increases access to home energy management technologies that provide significant economic and environmental advantages, thereby promoting community energy resilience in Colorado.

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. is the manufacturer of the FranklinWH System, a next-generation whole-home energy management and storage solution. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team brings decades of expertise across energy system design, manufacturing, sales, and installation. The company is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions and is dedicated to empowering homeowners to achieve true energy independence. Learn more at franklinwh.com.

