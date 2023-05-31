FranklinWH Surpasses 1000 Installers, Expands to Puerto Rico

A growing base of installation companies helps FranklinWH provide energy freedom to homeowners across the United States

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. ("FranklinWH"), a leader in whole-home energy management, has onboarded its 1000th installation company after only one year of U.S. market availability. This news marks the latest growth milestone and industry accolade for FranklinWH, bringing the company one step closer to creating energy freedom for every household in the U.S.

FranklinWH provides strong benefits to installers, including easy installation, fast commissioning, professional training and world-class customer service. A well-planned and executed supply chain enables FranklinWH to continuously meet market demand. The FranklinWH Certified Installer program highlights the firm's commitment to ensuring that partners can easily and safely install Franklin Home Power (FHP) systems and quickly commission them for homeowner use. FranklinWH is not afraid to rapidly change the status quo of home energy storage systems by working closely with its partners to exceed market expectations.

FranklinWH's 1000th certified installer achievement extends a growing list of successes for the company. Solar Power World's user community recently voted Franklin Home Power (FHP), a whole home energy management and storage solution, as the leading battery and storage solution in its 2022 Leadership Program. In March 2023, FranklinWH was qualified for sales in Puerto Rico by LUMA and in February 2023 announced an agreement with Sunnova Energy International, Inc to offer FHP as an option for the Sunnova Adaptive Home®.

"Over the last few years, the residential renewable energy market has experienced monumental traction," said Vincent Ambrose, Chief Commercial Officer at FranklinWH. "FranklinWH reaching its 1000th certified battery installer coupled with an expansion into Puerto Rico is proof that consumer interest is rising, and installers need to be prepared for the influx. We value our network of installers throughout North America and take great pride in meeting their needs."

"Our Silicon Valley customers put a premium on technology and customer service," said Barry Cinnamon, CEO of Cinnamon Energy Systems. "Frequent blackouts and new solar utility rates place additional challenges for battery storage systems. FranklinWH is the only company that combines high-capacity storage and integrated load shedding in an easy to install system. Moreover, the FranklinWH system is compatible with virtually every solar system we have installed in the last 20 years."

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the Franklin Home Power system. FranklinWH is a research-driven company focused on next-generation residential energy management and storage solutions. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team has decades of experience in energy systems, from design, through manufacturing, to sales and installation. FranklinWH is also on the Approve Vendor's List with multiple financial institutions. Learn more about how homeowners can achieve energy independence at franklinwh.com.

