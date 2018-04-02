Frankly Enters Into Raycom Amendments; Joe Fiveash Resigns from Board

Separately, Frankly announces that Joseph G. Fiveash, III has resigned from Frankly Inc.'s Board of Directors effective as of April 2, 2018. Mr. Fiveash served on Frankly's Board of Directors since August of 2015.

About Frankly

Frankly (TSX VENTURE: TLK) builds an integrated software platform for media companies to create, distribute, analyze and monetize their content across all of their digital properties on web, mobile and TV. Its customers include NBC, ABC, CBS and FOX affiliates. To learn more, visit www.franklyinc.com.

