Frankly Harnesses the Power of First Party Data

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankly Inc. (TSX-V: TLK) (OTCQX: FRNKF) ("Frankly" or the "Company"), a multiplatform engagement, monetization and data company, recently announced the expansion of its first party data network through a multi-year service agreement with Newsweek. In total, Frankly will now have access to over 100 million monthly active users ("MAUs") across its network of over 1,200 digital news, information and broadcast properties across the United States, including web, native mobile and connected television apps.

With fully compliant first party data sourced through its platform, Frankly delivers brands and marketers a unique new option to reach valuable audience segments. Frankly's platform also offers an alternative to the country's largest data aggregators (Google, Facebook and Amazon) who collectively capture 80% of the more than $129 billion US digital advertising spend.

Frankly's multiscreen engagement platform is an effective funnel for gathering first party data, and its unwired network is a rich source for uncovering actionable insights. With real-time attribution coming from a variety of touch points, Frankly is able to continually enrich its first party data records and segment audiences, together driving greater lifetime value of each individual for Frankly and its customers. In turn, advertisers and marketers receive first party data instead of third party sources that may soon put them at risk with pending regulations.

Frankly will collect first party data from a variety of sources across its engagement platform, including over-the-top (OTT) video, contesting, newsletters, registration workflows, native mobile and connected TV apps, which is constantly synthesizing this data with additional insights it gains across its network of sites to deliver more specific audience segments and higher performing yield.

"Currently, the data that companies collect is multiplying at a rapid pace, making it difficult to understand and put to good use," said Frankly CEO Lou Schwartz. "Data can be highly valuable, as the largest aggregators in the United States generate anywhere upwards of $200 per year in revenue for each first party from whom they collect data. Our goal by the end of 2021 is to index 100 million first party data records across our audience network and build personalized products for targeted advertising that are also 'marketing accessible' to every digital business, in order to increase the value to be derived by our customers and Frankly from Frankly's insights, which we will do in a way that is privacy compliant."

Frankly Media provides a complete suite of digital solutions for media companies to create, manage, distribute and monetize their content on all platforms maximizing audience engagement, revenue, and data. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Atlanta, Toronto and Bangalore. For more information, visit www.franklymedia.com.

