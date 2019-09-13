Frankly Launches Flood Communications/News Channel Nebraska

All Eight Regional Networks to Run on Frankly's Multiscreen Management Platform for Digital Distribution

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankly Inc. (TSX-V: TLK) (OTCQX: FRNKF) ("Frankly" or the "Company"), a multiplatform engagement, monetization and data company, has signed a multiyear service agreement with Flood Communications - the largest statewide TV news network in Nebraska (News Channel Nebraska) to manage its eight (8) regional digital networks using Frankly's multiplatform suite of services to grow revenue, engagement and audience.

Under the terms of agreement, Frankly will make available the full breadth of its multiplatform suite to help Flood Communications extend its state-wide brand and grow its audience across the web, native mobile apps and connected TV. News Channel Nebraska is utilizing a wide range of Frankly 's products and services, including content management for web, video, mobile apps, OTT apps, digital advertising and first party data.

Frankly's multiplatform suite gives broadcasters such as News Channel Nebraska access to a full range of digital tools and services empowering them to deliver the highest quality live and on-demand video, editorial content, and advertising to any platform, and IP connected device. The agile platform equips broadcasters with technology to distribute their video in real-time to any device, platform and channel enabling them to reach the broadest possible audience.

"Flood Communications had a unique set of requirements: to deliver regionalized, local news to a wide and varied audience throughout and entire state, and under one brand," said Andy Ruback, CEO of Flood Communications. "Flood chose Frankly as a partner to deliver on these special requirements because of Frankly's reputation, innovation, suite of products and subject matter expertise in serving the evolving needs of local broadcasters. The powerful tools and features of Frankly's platform enable us to quickly and effectively distribute high-quality content to our audience on any device, extend viewing times, and drive higher advertising yield."

"This launch is another major accomplishment for Frankly," Lou Schwartz, CEO of Frankly. "News Channel Nebraska is known for being one of the most reliable sources for local news throughout the State of Nebraska, so this collaboration to provide a multi-regional digital solution was a natural fit for Frankly's versatile platform. We're excited to partner with Flood, continuously looking for new ways to reach more people with timely news and information wherever they are, while creating unique and differentiated ways to engage their audience and grow revenues across the spectrum of digital platforms."

About Frankly

Frankly Media provides a complete suite of digital solutions for media companies to create, manage, distribute and monetize their content on all platforms maximizing audience engagement and revenue potential. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Atlanta, Toronto and Bangalore. For more information, visit www.franklymedia.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Frankly and its respective businesses, including Frankly's ability to launch products and services for customers and the ability of those products and services to increase user engagement and enhance commercial and operational benefits for Frankly's customers. Forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the parties. Forward looking statements depend on certain assumptions that management deems to be reasonable in the circumstances, but such assumptions may prove to be incorrect and the outcome of the subject of any forward-looking statement cannot be guaranteed. Such assumptions are based on, among other things, continuing growth in online audiences and advertising opportunities, the ability of partners to create and deliver engaging content, Frankly's access to critical markets, resources and vendors and the absence of material technical and regulatory impediments. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Frankly undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Frankly Media

Related Links

http://franklyinc.com

