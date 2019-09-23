Frankly Launches Multiple Broadcast TV Groups on Express Video Platform; Elevates Omar Karim to President and Amends Equity Incentive Plan

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankly Media (TorontoVE:TLK) (OTCQX: FRNKF) ("Frankly" or the "Company"), a multiplatform engagement, monetization and data company, has launched multiple broadcast TV groups on its groundbreaking Express Video platform, including Griffin Communications and Waterman Broadcasting.

Frankly's Express Video platform delivers an end-to-end digital video workflow for broadcasters and publishers. Traditional media companies looking to unlock the online revenue potential of their video assets, or create entirely new digital content channels, can partner with Frankly to manage all aspects of the publishing pipeline. From delivering contribution streams to the cloud from a broadcast facility, to editing, distribution and monetization, Express Video provides a complete channel management service for web, mobile and OTT experiences.

"We chose Frankly Media's Express Video Platform for its ability to simplify our complex video requirements, streamlining workflows for the news and sales teams," said Richard Cox, Director of New Media Operations at Griffin Communications. "Especially during breaking news and weather, Express Video enables us to quickly edit and stream video for consumers to view across web, native mobile and OTT apps."

With Express Video, media production workflows, which used to require capital-intensive broadcast installations, can now be delivered in the cloud. An example of these workflows includes media asset management (MAM) features for large video libraries with flexible import, tagging and analysis tools. Going beyond the capabilities of existing MAM products, Express Video can also automate complex syndication workflows and track usage across disparate affiliate networks with its player-agnostic attribution technology.

For live workflows, Express Video can record and manage multiple broadcast feeds as well as live stream from field encoders. Using Frankly Cloud Master Control, users can combine these feeds with on-demand sources to create entirely new TV channels and monetization opportunities. Broadcast advertising metadata is preserved through the process to enable targeted, server-side ad insertion (SSAI) downstream. With native apps for Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku, and distribution to social networks such as Facebook, Express Video delivers a comprehensive digital solution for TV broadcasters.

Separate from this announcement, Frankly has promoted its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, Omar Karim, to the role of President and Chief Technology Officer and amended its Equity Incentive Plan as described herein.

"Frankly is at the epicenter of the most important change in broadcast TV technology since the transition from analog to digital," added Karim. "We believe workflows that traditionally required significant capital investment in broadcast centers will be increasingly managed in the cloud. This shift will optimize costs to scale with the news cycle and maximize revenue through targeting advertising, flexible syndication and personalized content experiences. With our end-to-end cloud video platform, Frankly is actively leading the broadcast TV market through this transition."

Equity Incentive Plan - The Company's current Equity Incentive Plan (the "Current Plan") allows the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") to grant incentive stock options and non-statutory stock options ("Options") as well as restricted stock units ("RSUs") to officers, employees, directors and consultants of the Company. Under the Current Plan, a maximum of 532,031 common shares of the Company may be reserved and set aside for issuance upon the grant or exercise of Options or RSUs (the "Compensation Plan Limit"). The Restated Plan, effective as of October 1, 2019, amends the Current Plan by replacing the fixed 532,031 share Compensation Plan Limit with a share limit equal to ten percent (10%) of the Company's outstanding shares, from time to time, on a non-diluted basis. The Restated Plan remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and disinterested shareholder approval.

About Frankly

Frankly Media provides a complete suite of digital solutions for media companies to create, manage, distribute and monetize their content on all platforms, maximizing audience engagement and revenue potential. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Atlanta, Toronto and Bangalore. For more information, visit www.franklymedia.com

