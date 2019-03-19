Frankly Media Launches Express Video for Advanced Live Streaming, Clip Editing and Content Monetization Workflows in the Cloud

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankly Media (TSX VENTURE: TLK) (Frankly) the leading lens-to-screen digital platform announces today the launch of Frankly's Express Video workflow with WICU, a Lilly Broadcasting Station. This groundbreaking solution connects broadcast and online systems into a seamless workflow, while preserving embedded production metadata to enable targeted ad insertion for increased monetization and personalized content for enhanced user experiences on any IP connected device.

Express Video provides Lilly Broadcasting the unique ability to browse 72 hours of recorded station content in the cloud and frame-accurately edit clips for digital publication moments after they air on TV. Edited clips are automatically encoded in multiple bitrates for adaptive, HD-quality streaming to web, mobile and OTT devices. This process not only maximizes content quality and freshness, but also saves WICU producers significant time in their daily work routines.

"Leveraging Frankly Express Video, the WICU newsroom now has access to a solution that seamlessly captures video airing on broadcast television, and clips and publishes that same HD video to social and digital in near real time," said John Christianson, Executive Vice President at Lilly Broadcasting. "Frankly Express Video has greatly increased efficiency with regards to the ongoing management and monetization of our digital assets across multiple web and mobile devices. Our editors are now able to quickly generate and publish clips to anywhere, from anywhere."

Frankly's Express Video platform leverages its 20-year history in CMS-integrated video systems to deliver the most efficient live streaming and LiveToVOD editing workflows available today. The platform is hardware agnostic and builds on Amazon's AWS Elemental Media Services to acquire, manage, distribute and monetize video from any local or remote source. While traditional OVPs have been limited to file-based workflows or the primary feed of their broadcast customers, Express Video can record and manage multiple broadcast feeds, as well as live streams from the field in a single CMS instance. For Lilly Broadcasting Stations, this addresses a critical requirement to consolidate disparate workflows and maximize its digital content offerings in an increasingly competitive media landscape.

Frankly offers a full suite of digital tools and services empowering broadcasters to deliver the highest quality video, editorial content and advertising to any IP connected device, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku. At the same time, Frankly provides comprehensive APIs that allow Express Video to integrate with customers' existing technology investments. Frankly is developing a plugin for the WordPress content management system that will enable the complete suite of video workflows within that environment.

"Frankly is committed to addressing the rapidly evolving challenges of broadcasters and media companies as they conform to the requirements of multi-screen direct to consumer live video engagement and monetization," explained Lou Schwartz, CEO of Frankly. "Over-the-top (OTT) delivery has opened the flood gates for broadcasters, and viewers seeking expanded viewing options, increased levels of personalization, and greater convenience without the constraints of the traditional linear grid. Our Express Video platform is purpose built to ingest, manage, route and seamlessly replace and/or insert advertisements in each discrete live feed in a manner that mimics 'on-premise' switching, with the high quality of video expected from broadcast TV."

Frankly Media provides a complete suite of solutions that give publishers a unified workflow for the creation, management, publishing and monetization of digital content to any device, while maximizing audience value and revenue. Frankly delivers publishers and their audiences the solutions to meet the dynamic challenges of a multi-screen content distribution world. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Atlanta.

