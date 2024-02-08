In celebration of Big Game 58, Frank's RedHot is giving away 58, $1,000 cash prizes

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank's RedHot®, the #1 hot sauce in the world*, has partnered with All-Pro Center Jason Kelce to gear up for the Big Game and prove you really can put that $#!t on everything. This Sunday, February 11, follow along with Frank's as Jason Kelce brings heat to foods featured in Big Game ads, from cookies and candy, to chips, soft drinks, and so much more.

FRANK’S REDHOT® AND ALL-PRO CENTER JASON KELCE TEAM UP TO PUT THAT $#!T ON EVERYTHING FOR THE BIG GAME

As part of the fun, Frank's is hosting a sweepstakes calling on fans nationwide to show their love of the brand by sharing photos of themselves putting Frank's RedHot on their favorite foods. To enter, share a post on Instagram of you putting Frank's on the food you love and tag @FranksRedHot and #FranksSweepstakes, or tell us your favorite way to Frank's It here , and you could win one of 58 $1,000 cash prizes.**

"Everyone knows I love hot sauce. Like me, Frank's RedHot doesn't take itself too seriously," says Jason Kelce. "This partnership is about having fun with flavor and heat; I'm excited to put that $#!t on everything, and for fans to do the same. From wings to candy, let's turn up the heat for the Big Game!

Kelce, who was seen cheering on his brother's touchdown by jumping out of the family suite in Buffalo's subzero temperatures shirtless, filmed a video with Frank's that once again has him going shirtless. This time, the co-host of the New Heights Podcast, is fired up about the iconic Big Game food: Buffalo Chicken Dip. Watch him make the spicy, creamy, and easy game day dish and find the full recipe here .

"Frank's RedHot is the perfect blend of flavor and heat. The brand is teaming up with Jason Kelce because he perfectly embodies the Frank's spirit – bold, fun, and never afraid to break the rules," said Tabata Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer at McCormick & Company, Inc. "We're daring fans to have some fun during the Big Game by exploring the limitless possibilities of putting Frank's on everything!"

For information about the sweepstakes and to find more game day recipes, visit FranksRedHot.com . Follow @FranksRedHot on social media for all the hot sauce action leading up to and during the game.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted September 2023 for volume sales (ounces/ml) in 2022 through all retail channels. Hot sauce is defined as a purely liquid spicy table sauce/condiment with vinegar as a substantial ingredient. Excludes chili pastes.

**Open to legal residents of 50 U.S./D.C., age 18+ (19+ AL/NE, 21+ MS). Void outside 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Starts 2/11/24 @ 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET"), ends 2/11/24 @ 11:59 p.m. ET; Sweepstakes active only on 2/11/24. To enter, log into your Instagram account and share a post of you putting Frank's on food you love; you must include #FranksSweepstakes and tag @FranksRedHot. Or, enter for free at https://www.franksredhot.com/en-us/see-it-franks-it by submitting an entry form. Limit 1 entry/person and one prize per person/household. Total ARV of all 58 prizes: $58,000. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Full Official Rules: https://www.franksredhot.com/en-us/see-it-franks-it-rules . Sponsor: McCormick & Company, Incorporated, 24 Schilling Road, Suite 1, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

About Frank's RedHot

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, Frozen Buffalo Wings and more. Visit www.FranksRedHot.com for more information and recipes.

Frank's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

