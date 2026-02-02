Frank’s RedHot® and Ludacris Drop the Mic – and the Sauce – Through New “Eat The GOAT” Campaign

The GOAT hot sauce meets one of hip-hop's GOATs, just in time for the Big Game

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank's RedHot is the #1 hot sauce brand in the world* and its turning the Big Game into a full-blown flavor showcase with "Eat The GOAT," a new campaign starring hip-hop legend Chris "Ludacris" Bridges. The spot blends beats, heat, and humor in a way only Frank's RedHot can—where the GOAT of hot sauce meets a hip-hop legend to prove that flavor always headlines the show.

"Eat The GOAT" takes the most iconic acronym in hip-hop and sports culture (Greatest Of All Time) and flips it into something fans can actually do: eat it. The creative drops fans into a high-energy watch party hosted by Ludacris, featuring a surprise cameo from party guest Chingy alongside DJ Infamous, Shawnna, and I-20, plus an unexpected rapping goat that takes over the spot's playful misdirection as the life of the party.

In the campaign's original raps, recipes turn into rhymes, dropping lines about saucy wings, cheesy dips, and the perfect flavor-to-heat ratio that only the GOAT delivers. Each verse celebrates the way Frank's turns up everyday eats. From a fridge stocked with Frank's to wings spinning on turntables and an over-the-top spread of game day favorites, the creative captures how fans celebrate: packed living rooms, stacked plates, and food that hits as hard as the hype when The GOAT of hot sauce is in the house.

"Frank's RedHot is more than a sauce—it's a flavor anthem that brings people together over mic-dropping food," said Tabata Gomez, CMO of McCormick & Company, Inc. "We're thrilled to team up with Ludacris to turn up the flavor with Frank's RedHot and inspire fans everywhere to 'Eat The GOAT.'"

"Timeless flavor, timeless flow," added Ludacris. "When something's been the GOAT this long, you don't just taste it – you feel it. I'm excited to partner with Frank's RedHot to revel in GOAT status."

Fans can watch the creative via @FranksRedHot and follow along for more flavor inspiration rolling out through Big Game weekend. For more info, visit FranksRedHot.com and follow @Ludacris. "Eat The GOAT" was developed in partnership with creative agency Colle McVoy, with production by ArtClass.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted September 2025 for volume sales (ounces/ml) in 2024 through all retail channels. Hot sauce defined as spicy table sauce/condiment made from chilies and excludes chili paste, chili oil, and dried chili powder/flakes.

About Frank's RedHot®

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, and more. Visit www.FranksRedHot.com for more information and recipes.

Frank's RedHot is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavor. With approximately $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is committed to its Purpose – To Make Life More Flavorful – and driven by its Vision – To be the World's Most Trusted Source of Flavor. To learn more, visit: mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

