Frank's® RedHot® Invites Everyone to Join Live Spin the Bottle Game on Sunday, February 2nd

To help celebrate, Frank's reached out to one of their most well-known, well-loved fans, Donnie Wahlberg. Donnie has been "putting that S#!t on everything" for years – just check his Twitter feed. For all you NKOTB Blockheads that ripped pages out of your favorite teen mags, here's your chance to play Spin the Bottle with your crush.

Fans can play live with @FranksRedHot on Twitter at 6:30pm ET on football's biggest day of the year. Frank's RedHot will spin their bottle throughout the event with no shortage of chances to win limited-edition prizes – such as a Too Hot To Handle Candle; a Chicken Wing Bling Ring; an Up in Flames Skateboard; the Hottest Cooler; a [Your Name Goes Here] Custom Frank's RedHot Sauce Bottle and more!

Viewers should respond to prompts using the official hashtag, #FranksSweepstakes. Many winners will be randomly selected live (excluding the grand prize). The more you play, the better your chance to win the grand prize of $36,500.

"During last year's Big Game, Frank's RedHot offered chances for fans to win products seen in TV ads by tweeting emojis. Everyone loved it so much that Frank's drove the most Twitter conversations among brands without an ad, proving that no one simply watches football anymore. They're checking social media, texting on their phones and monitoring their office pool," said Alia Kemet, Frank's Creative & Digital Strategic Senior Director. "That's why this year we created a bigger and spicier experience, a live game of Spin the Bottle with dares and cool prizes, to keep people talking."

And, don't forget that Frank's RedHot Sauce is your MVP this Game Weekend for all the must-have fan favorite recipes – Frank's RedHot Original Buffalo Chicken Wings, Frank's RedHot Buffalo Chicken Dip, Frank's RedHot Buffalo Chicken Nachos, Chicken "Parm" Sliders with Celery Blue Cheese Slaw, Buffalo Baby Back Ribs, and more recipes available at www.franksredhot.com/recipes.

