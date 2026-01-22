To celebrate National Hot Sauce Day, new data from Frank's RedHot says Americans are getting creative in the kitchen with the GOAT of condiments

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank's RedHot® — the undisputed GOAT of condiments — is spicing up National Hot Sauce Day with four new sauces designed to elevate every watch party spread and new game day eats data. And this is just the kickoff — the brand is rolling out a new marketing campaign just in time for the Big Game, with more flavor-packed news coming on Feb. 2.

Frank’s RedHot® Launches Four Bold New Sauces and Teases New Game Day Campaign

"The Big Game is one of the biggest food moments of the year," said Valda Coryat, Vice President of Marketing at McCormick & Company. "Fans are sticking with their favorites but looking for new ways to turn up the flavor — and Frank's RedHot is the go-to for making every bite bold and delicious."

New Flavors for Game Day Glory

Frank's RedHot is turning up the heat with four new sauces designed to help fans mix things up without losing the classics they love. Fans can find these flavors at retailers nationwide in the coming weeks.

Frank's RedHot® Garlic Parmesan Wing Sauce & Dip: A savory blend of garlic, parmesan, and mild heat that's great on wings, pizza, pasta, or party platters.

A savory blend of garlic, parmesan, and mild heat that's great on wings, pizza, pasta, or party platters. Frank's RedHot® Pineapple Hawaiian Wing Sauce & Dip: A sweet-meets-heat combo of aged cayenne peppers and juicy pineapple — perfect for wings, rice bowls, or fries.

A sweet-meets-heat combo of aged cayenne peppers and juicy pineapple — perfect for wings, rice bowls, or fries. Frank's RedHot® Spicy Maple Wing Sauce & Dip: Fiery cayenne meets rich maple syrup for a sauce that's amazing on wings, tenders, ribs, or even brunch dishes.

Fiery cayenne meets rich maple syrup for a sauce that's amazing on wings, tenders, ribs, or even brunch dishes. Frank's RedHot® Ghost Pepper Ranch Squeeze Sauce: The creamy coolness of ranch meets ghost pepper heat — ideal for burgers, pizza, and sandwiches.

When it comes to game days, Frank's RedHot® says it's not just about the football – it's about the food, too. According to new game day eats data, fans across the U.S. aren't just watching football — they're spicing thing up by turning game day into a culinary event. The survey reveals that:

41% of fans say they love trying new recipes and see game day as the perfect excuse to experiment in the kitchen, with wings and pizza continuing to dominate the table

and see game day as the perfect excuse to experiment in the kitchen, with wings and pizza continuing to dominate the table 64% admit to double-dipping, but the nation is split on whether it's a watch party dealbreaker; some say it's a social slip-up and others share that it's simply part of the snacking experience

For new product recipes, flavor inspo, and more, visit FranksRedHot.com and follow @FranksRedHot.

Media Note: Download high-resolution images here. Media assets may be credited to Frank's RedHot.

About Frank's RedHot®

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, and more. Visit www.Franksredhot.com for more information and recipes. for more information and recipes.

Frank's RedHot is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With approximately $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers' products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is committed to its Purpose – To Make Life More Flavorful – and driven by its Vision - To be the World's Most Trusted Source of Flavor.

To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

[email protected]

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Inc.