Franne Golde, Fashion Retailer Home of the Magic Pants, Unveils New Fall 2021 Collection

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Franne Golde, a clothing brand with the mission to empower women to feel their most confident and comfortable, today announced its new apparel collection for Fall 2021. The line features more than 20 fashion items in a mix of limited-time and legacy pieces including tops, loungewear, outerwear and the brand's signature Magic Pants, a name coined by Oprah's own style guru. The new items will be available at FranneGolde.com with pieces dropping now through October.

Franne Golde's Fall 2021 collection features pieces starting at $38 with select items available now and more to be unveiled throughout the season. The Perfect Ponte Collection is made in a luxe Ponte knit, which gives the sleek, sharp and stunning look of a tailored suit with the comfort of loungewear.

"Our new collection is full of classic pieces every woman should have in her wardrobe, reimagined in the softest, most luxurious fabrics and flattering silhouettes you could imagine," said Franne Golde, Founder of Franne Golde. "Gone are the days where comfort and style could not mix. We've all gotten used to being comfortable while being home and I don't plan on changing that, but it doesn't mean we can't look and feel good too."

Anchoring the release is The Perfect Ponte Collection, comprised of The Perfect Ponte Classic pant ($148), The Perfect Ponte Bootcut pant ($148) and The Perfect Ponte Blazer ($188). The Perfect Ponte Collection is made in a luxe Ponte knit, which gives the sleek, sharp and stunning look of a tailored suit with the comfort of loungewear. The wrinkle-free fabric is soft but holds structure, empowering the wearer to feel confident and know they can tackle the day without losing an ounce of comfort.

Additional items that will be unveiled throughout the season include:

The Bahary Wrap ($138): This sleek wrap is a super-soft knit and is the perfect go-to layer. Throw it on to make your favorite sleeveless styles fall-ready or pair it with a turtleneck for an extra layer of cozy.

($138): This sleek wrap is a super-soft knit and is the perfect go-to layer. Throw it on to make your favorite sleeveless styles fall-ready or pair it with a turtleneck for an extra layer of cozy. The Camden Cardi ($188): Soft structure and rich texture make this cozy knit a versatile layer unlike any other in your wardrobe and ideal for those cooler days.

($188): Soft structure and rich texture make this cozy knit a versatile layer unlike any other in your wardrobe and ideal for those cooler days. The Go-To Vest ($98) : A longline vest that is sure to be your new favorite layer, features a sleek silhouette in a comfortable stretch knit.

: A longline vest that is sure to be your new favorite layer, features a sleek silhouette in a comfortable stretch knit. The Perfect Ribbed Turtleneck ($98): Super soft with plenty of stretch, this is a sophisticated and flattering cold weather essential.

($98): Super soft with plenty of stretch, this is a sophisticated and flattering cold weather essential. The Bliss Duster ($128) : A comfy and cozy duster that is perfect for curling up on the couch or entertaining friends.

: A comfy and cozy duster that is perfect for curling up on the couch or entertaining friends. The Heavenly Pant ($98): The name says it all! The most comfortable pair of lounge pants that keep you looking chic whether you're running errands or working from home.

Franne Golde's Fall 2021 collection features pieces starting at $38 with select items available now and more to be unveiled throughout the season. For more information about the new Fall 2021 collection or to learn more about the company, visit FranneGolde.com. For the latest news, follow Franne Golde on Facebook and Instagram.

About Franne Golde

Franne Golde is a fashion brand built by women for women. Award-winning singer-songwriter Franne Golde, known for hit songs such as "Dreaming of You" by Selena and "Nightshift" by The Commodores, created the brand with a mission to empower women through chic and comfortable wardrobe essentials. Franne Golde clothing offers an array of figure-flattering and comfortable attire including its famous Magic Pants as well as tops, loungewear, outerwear and more. Now celebrating its fifth anniversary, Franne Golde continues to create innovative options for the modern woman. You can shop the collection at FranneGolde.com and follow Franne Golde on Facebook and Instagram.

FRANNE GOLDE MEDIA CONTACT:

Interdependence Public Relations

Lindsey Rathjen, Laura Panza and Leila Nojouki

(949) 777-2487

[email protected]

SOURCE Franne Golde