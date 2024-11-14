FRANSHARES LAUNCHES FRANPERKS

A TRANSFORMATIVE BENEFITS PLATFORM FOR FRANCHISE WORKERS

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FranShares, a leader in passive franchise investing, is poised to revolutionize the compensation and benefits landscape for franchise workers with the launch of its FranPerks platform at the National Restaurant Finance and Development Conference this week in Las Vegas.

FranPerks will empower franchisees and their employees by offering exclusive discounts and access to essential benefits and services. These offerings include affordable insurance options, legal services, retirement plans, and healthcare solutions, all designed to enhance financial security and well-being for franchise workers and ultimately transform their experience in the industry.

"I want franchisees to be successful. Successful franchisees make successful investors in franchises, which makes FranShares all the better. We also want them to be able to scale more, to grow more, and want to raise on the FranShares platform later on," said FranShares CEO and FranPerks creator Kenny Rose.

FranPerks is a reliable partner for franchisees, providing them with the necessary tools to thrive and grow, regardless of their size and scale. This support is crucial, as size and scale can often be a barrier to access. FranPerks offers franchises affordable, streamlined access to critical services, ensuring financial security and comfort for franchisees. By negotiating group rates on necessary services, FranPerks effectively cuts costs for franchisees, ensuring they have the tools to drive profitability and growth.

FranPerks has the only insurance designed without profiting off the insured. Instead of taking a commission or profits from the policy, FranShares returns the money to franchisees. This commitment extends to all referrals, with FranShares foregoing referral earnings to pass savings directly to its members.

For more information about FranShares and FranPerks, please visit https://franshares.com/franperks/

MORE ON FRANSHARES

FranShares is a pioneering franchise investment platform that prioritizes entirely passive investment for every investor. FranShares takes the confusion out of investing by doing the hard work for you. Through FranShares, investors can purchase shares in franchises and have the opportunity to earn passive income. By providing funding for both the franchisee and franchisor, FranShares fosters growth and expansion within the franchise sector.

FranShares aims to give all investors a more reliable, consistent asset class that enables them to earn fully passive income.

