FRANSHARES PARTNERS WITH SLOAN CAPITAL TO DEVELOP EVERBOWL LOCATIONS THROUGHOUT TEXAS

Passive Franchise Investment Platform Partners with Sloan Capital to Drive Growth of SoCal-Based Superfood Chain Across Texas

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FranShares, a leading platform for passive franchise investing, today unveiled a new investment opportunity in partnership with Sloan Capital to fuel everbowl's expansion into the Texas market. Everbowl is a Southern California-based superfood restaurant chain with over 90 locations across 27 states, offering nutrient-rich bowls, smoothies, and more to the health-conscious consumer with fast-casual convenience.

Prospective franchise investors have the unique opportunity to join sports icon Drew Brees, a current everbowl franchisee, along with high-profile backers Jayson Tatum and Gary Vaynerchuk at the corporate level. The investment offering is open to accredited investors, allowing them to participate in everbowl's rapid expansion into the Texas market, exclusively managed by Sloan Capital, a leading investment and development group with exclusive franchise rights in the region.

"I couldn't be happier that this is now available for investors," Kenny Rose, CEO of FranShares. Post this

This investment round aims to raise $4 million, with a minimum investment of $10,000. Investors will gain the opportunity to participate in everbowl's rapid growth and expansion strategy, which includes opening 24 new locations across Texas as part of a broader effort to scale the superfood franchise. Projections for internal rates of return (IRR) and cash yields are available on the FranShares website, offering potential investors a clear path to capitalize on everbowl's franchise success.

"We're always looking for three things when listing a franchise on FranShares — the brand, the operator, and the opportunity," explains Kenny Rose, CEO of FranShares. "Here, we have an extremely high-quality brand with a unique offering, an operator with an established history of success, and an opportunity to scale in both existing and new markets. I couldn't be happier that this is now available for investors."

Justin Sloan, CEO of Sloan Capital, adds: "One great thing about our opportunity here is that we're not just figuring things out for the first time; we've been doing this for years."

everbowl has established a strong presence across the U.S. with over 90 locations and plans for rapid growth with another 350 locations in development. The brand's innovative approach, including a partnership with We Build Stuff, a company specializing in mass-producing and quickly installing everbowl locations nationwide, provides investors with a streamlined process and faster returns, significantly reducing startup costs and timeframes.

This offering allows investors to be part of a health food franchise positioned for significant growth in the thriving wellness market. As everbowl sets its sights on Texas, the opportunity for investors to participate in this expanding superfood franchise is poised for substantial growth.

About FranShares

FranShares is democratizing access to franchise investing and funding. Founded by best-selling franchise expert Kenny Rose and backed by leading investors, including Chicago Ventures, FranShares offers its community of 50,000+ investors a unique opportunity for passive income and equity appreciation. It gives franchisors and franchisees a fast and easy way to raise funds for expansion. It provides individual investors access to an alternative asset class prized by institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

About everbowl

Established in 2016, everbowl® is a Southern California-based quick-serve restaurant chain currently with over 90 locations in 27 states and growing at an average pace of a unit per week. The everbowl menu offers a variety of build-your-own craft superfood bowls and smoothies featuring acai, pitaya, blue majic, vanilla, coconut, cacao, chia pudding, everoats® and other seasonal base ingredient options along with fresh fruit toppings and superfood add-ins. Through a growing footprint of retail locations and CPG product extensions, everbowl encourages consumers to go back to eating "stuff that's been around forever®" as a way to fuel any lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.everbowl.com.

SOURCE FranShares