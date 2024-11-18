Frantz Law Group Files Lawsuits on Behalf of South Bay and Imperial Beach Residents Harmed by Illegally Discharged Raw Sewage

Lawsuit alleges negligence by sewage plant operator for hundreds of violations of Clean

Water Act regulations over the last several decades

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of residents throughout the South Bay, Frantz Law Group filed a lawsuit in California Superior Court in the County of San Diego against Veolia Water North American-West, Veolia Water West Operating Services, and other operators of the South Bay International Water Treatment Plant (Plant) for allegedly repeatedly exposing the residents of Imperial Beach to raw sewage and contamination in breach of their permit under the Clean Water Act.

The residents of Imperial Beach and South Bay contend that the defendants' ongoing negligence and conscious disregard of safety in operating the Plant has led to significant exposure to fecal bacteria, viruses, toxic chemicals, and heavy metals. It is alleged that this exposure has caused severe health impairment to local residents as well as substantial environmental and ecological harm as well as real property diminution in value for homeowners. The lawsuit alleges that the repeated and continuous discharge of raw sewage into the Tijuana River are in direct violation of Veolia's state permits under the Federal Clean Water Act.

"The residents of Imperial Beach are tired of hearing the decades old 'broken promises' of a company knowingly dumping billions of gallons of raw sewage on their beaches and in their estuary causing continuous beach closures, surfers and beachgoers getting sick, as well as individuals and families being constantly subjected to airborne pathogens and noxious odor," said James P. Frantz, CEO of Frantz Law Group.

This lawsuit is a mass tort which allows for individualized claims, meaning each plaintiff can present their unique case, damages and circumstances. Unlike class actions, mass torts often provide more tailored compensation, as each plaintiff's injuries are assessed individually, potentially leading to higher recoveries.

About Frantz Law Group

Frantz Law Group is an award-winning personal injury, wrongful death, catastrophic injury, trucking litigation, mass tort, and class action law firm that has been serving clients for over 45 years. The firm has secured over three hundred multimillion-dollar individual settlements and jury verdicts; in which FLG worked with other law firms in winning several multibillion-dollar settlements that benefited thousands of victims.

Frantz Law Group has been ranked Tier 1 in U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" from 2010-2023 for mass tort litigation/class actions - plaintiffs. James P. Frantz is a fellow and associate of the American Board of Trial Advocates, is AV® rated by Martindale-Hubbell®, is a 20-year Special Master appointed by the State Bar of California, and a 20-year Master of The Enright Chapter, American Inns of Court. For more information, please visit www.frantzlawgroup.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Frantz Law Group