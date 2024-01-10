Franworth and MosquitoNix Announce Launch of Franchising Effort with FranDevCo to Drive National Presence and Eliminate Mosquitos from Coast to Coast

The Only Franchise Concept Offering a Permanent Solution for Mosquito Control Uses Innovative Technology to Disrupt the Insect Control Category

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Franworth, a leading franchise growth partner, announces its partnership with MosquitoNix®, the National Leader in Outdoor Insect Misting Systems. Established in 2003, MosquitoNix operates in 20 territories across the south and southeast regions, including Florida, Texas, and South Carolina. Led by an accomplished leadership team with over 20 years of experience in mosquito control, MosquitoNix has a refined business model simplified by advanced technology. Strategically positioned for accelerated growth, they are set to launch their franchising model in Q1 of 2024.

Franworth partners with MosquitoNix®, a leader in Outdoor Insect Misting Systems, operating in 20 territories. MosquitoNix has a refined business model simplified by advanced technology. They are set to launch their franchising model in Q1 of 2024.

MosquitoNix offers reliable outdoor insect misting systems that provide around-the-clock protection against mosquitoes and other flying insects. Their innovative technology and effective non-toxic solution sets them apart from traditional fogging services by creating a continuous barrier that is both seamless and eco-friendly. The company's proprietary misting system is designed with monitoring, automation, and tracking in mind, giving them an edge over competitors.

MosquitoNix has earned an excellent reputation for quality service, non-toxic solutions, smart technology, and its customer acquisition center. With over two decades of experience, MosquitoNix is a leading provider of outdoor insect control solutions. Franchisees benefit from a stable recurring revenue model, low overhead costs, and high retention rates.

In addition to insect control services, MosquitoNix has been providing high-quality holiday lighting and decor services for the past 15 years. Their team of professionals design and install custom holiday lighting displays using high-quality commercial-grade material, taking the stress and hassle out of decorating.

Franworth President, Dave Keil, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating "Franworth is thrilled to join forces with MosquitoNix. Their strong entrepreneurial foundation, sales and call center expertise, comprehensive unit-level support and proprietary product offerings have prepared them to grow nationally through franchising. Together, we're poised to elevate MosquitoNix from a regional success to a national powerhouse with accelerated franchise system growth."

Franworth's Franchising Expertise Fuels Expansion

By leveraging Franworth's 500 years of franchising experience and shared services platform, MosquitoNix aims to expand its footprint, delivering an industry-leading franchise system. The strategic partnership fills resource gaps, brings functional expertise, and facilitates market entry, enabling MosquitoNix to achieve nationwide success in protecting properties and families.

"MosquitoNix is proud to partner with Franworth to rapidly expand with new franchises," said MosquitoNix President, Mike O'Neal. "Our 20 years of experience installing thousands of outdoor insect misting systems coupled with Franworth's many years of successful franchise experience makes us perfect partners to help future franchise partners grow successful MosquitoNix businesses."

To fuel and guide the franchise development effort, Franworth has joined forces with franchise sales organization, FranDevCo. With a history of helping emerging service-based brands grow, FranDevCo will play an essential role in managing the candidate acquisition and sales processes.

FranDevCo's CEO, Sung Ohm, expressed his enthusiasm about the company's partnership with MosquitoNix. In a recent statement, Ohm remarked, "We are thrilled to partner with MosquitoNix, a leader in the outdoor insect control sector. Our collaboration is grounded in a shared vision of excellence and innovation. At FranDevCo, we are deeply committed to differentiating MosquitoNix through strategic growth and exceptional service. This partnership is not just about expanding the number of franchises; it's about setting a new standard in the industry and driving rapid growth through our combined expertise and dedication."

The trifecta formed by bringing these three powerhouse businesses together reflects shared goals for growth and innovation, with MosquitoNix bringing an effective product with proven market potential, Franworth providing franchising best practices and a shared resources platform, and FranDevCo propelling franchise development efforts.

About Franworth

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich., Franworth accelerates brand value by building, incubating and growing brands using a franchise model and leveraging our shared services platform. The leadership team has over 500 years of combined franchise experience. Franworth's current portfolio of franchise brands includes The Lash Lounge®, MilkShake Factory®, sugaringLA®, MosquitoNix®, Garage Kings®, and HealthSource America's Chiropractor®. For more information, visit franworth.com.

About MosquitoNix

Founded in Dallas, Texas in 2003, MosquitoNix is the national leader in outdoor insect misting systems and has been the National Leader in Mosquito Control for over two decades. Originating from a long history of mosquito management dating back over 75 years in West Texas, MosquitoNix revolutionized the industry by introducing the first-ever outdoor insect misting system for homeowners nationwide. In 2005, Dan O'Neal assumed the role of CEO, leading the company's journey to becoming a household name. MosquitoNix is a family-run business with four family members playing key roles, each contributing their expertise to various aspects of the company. Today, MosquitoNix operates 20 corporate locations and will soon be offering franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to venture into the thriving Outdoor Mosquito and Insect Control Industry. For more information, visit mosquitonix.com/pages/franchise.

About FranDevCo

FranDevCo, a distinguished franchise development company, excels in partnering with emerging and growth-focused brands. At the heart of their operation is a commitment to fostering rapid and sustainable growth, achieved by matching exceptional franchisees with ideal franchise opportunities. Central to FranDevCo's mission is a focus on driving successful growth through collaborative efforts, efficient processes, and leveraging proven systems. The company carefully selects brand partners that resonate with its culture, vision, and ethos of responsible growth. This selective approach not only ensures comprehensive support for franchisees but also aligns with FranDevCo's objective of promoting sustainable expansion. By doing so, they effectively contribute to reducing labor costs and risks, while simultaneously enhancing the enterprise value of the brands they partner with. FranDevCo's strategy encompasses strategic development, effective lead generation, and a streamlined sales process, all geared towards fostering higher growth at a lower cost. For those interested in learning more about FranDevCo and its dynamic approach to franchise development, further details can be found on their website at frandev.co.

CONTACT:

Megan Conway

Chief Marketing Officer, Franworth

[email protected]

(734-335-0319)

SOURCE Franworth