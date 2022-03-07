Franz M. Bergmüller Appointed CEO of SEBA Bank

ZUG, Switzerland, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEBA Bank, a fully integrated, FINMA licensed digital assets banking platform, today announced that the Board of Directors appointed Franz M. Bergmüller to CEO as of 1 April 2022. He will succeed Guido Buehler who has decided to step down after successfully establishing SEBA Bank as a leader in digital asset banking.

Franz M. Bergmüller has 30 years of experience in building and transforming successful businesses and operations. After working for many years as a strategy and IT consultant up to partner level and then for 15 years in senior management roles at two leading German insurance companies, he held the position of Chief Commercial Officer, as well as a seat on the Executive Board at Adcubum, a leading software manufacturer for the international insurance industry, since 2019.

Päivi Rekonen, Chair of the Board of Directors, said: "SEBA Bank is a fantastic success story. In four years, the team has turned a vision into a leading player in the field of digital assets banking. Today, SEBA Bank provides an institutional gateway to the digital asset economy offering a secure, institutional-grade, universal suite of regulated banking services for the new digital economy. Guido has relentlessly driven this development with great personal commitment and made SEBA Bank an innovation leader in the industry. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank him very much for his great achievements and his invaluable contribution to SEBA Bank's success."

On the appointment of Franz M. Bergmüller, she added: "We are excited to have Franz join SEBA Bank as CEO. He is an experienced leader with excellent strategic skills who has a proven track record of execution in a broad range of leadership roles with a particular focus on transforming businesses through relentless customer focus and process optimization. His deep expertise in digital technologies together with his broad experience in business operations in a strictly regulated environment will be of particular relevance to the execution on our strategic agenda. Franz M. Bergmüller is an excellent fit to lead SEBA Bank through the next growth phase and take it to the next level."

Guido Bühler, CEO of SEBA Bank, said: "I am very proud and honoured to have been at the helm of SEBA Bank's incredible journey over the last four years, to plan, build and run the first Digital Asset Bank. SEBA Bank has shown remarkable growth to date and achieved market leading position in the institutional digital asset field. Today, SEBA Bank is trusted by investors, financial institutions, and corporations to seamlessly navigate the digital asset economy. With the successful closing of the Series C funding and the opening of first branch in Emirates, we have reached another milestone and laid a foundation for further growth. It is the right moment for a new leadership to bring SEBA Bank to new levels. I thank all the people who have accompanied and supported me on this path and wish the team continued success."

Franz M. Bergmüller designated CEO, said on his appointment: "The digital assets industry is growing at a remarkable pace, with ongoing developments in customer needs, technological requirements, and the regulatory environment. As an innovative, agile, and trusted service provider in the industry, SEBA Bank is excellently positioned to benefit from this growth and support institutions in engaging with digital assets. Over the next few years, we will sharpen our business model and align our offerings and processes even more closely with customer needs, drive innovation and technology, and leverage our advantages as a regulated bank. I am very much looking forward to tackling this exciting challenge with the exceptional SEBA Bank team."

About SEBA Bank AG - Redefining Finance for the New Economy

Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Zug, SEBA Bank is a pioneer in the financial industry and is the only global smart bank providing a fully universal suite of regulated banking services in the emerging digital economy. In August 2019, SEBA Bank received a Swiss banking and securities dealer licence, and in September 2021 the CISA licence – the first time a reputed, regulatory authority such as FINMA has granted such licences to a financial services provider with a core capability in digital assets. In February 2022 SEBA Bank secured the Financial Services Permission from Abu Dhabi Global Market and opened an office in Abu Dhabi.

The broad, vertically integrated spectrum of services combined with the highest security standards, make SEBA Bank's value proposition unique - this is why Banque de France selected SEBA Bank to test the integration of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). CVVC Global Report and CB Insights name SEBA Bank two years in a row as Top 50 Companies within the blockchain ecosystem. Aite Group awarded SEBA Bank with their 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award in the category "Digital Startup of the Year", and LinkedIn list SEBA Bank as one of the Top Startups 2021 in Switzerland.

SOURCE SEBA Bank