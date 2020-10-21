Franz Skincare USA Announces Second Consecutive Win of "Top Skincare Face Mask" in the 2020 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

ABOUT

Franz Skincare USA is the next step in beauty tech. From pioneering the world's first Trans Dermal Drug Delivery System in the form of our groundbreaking TissueX™ Technology, to bringing microcurrent treatments home, Franz Skincare USA strives to bring the most innovative treatments to your home. Inspired by the ocean's waves, Tissue X™ microcurrent technology harnesses the power of water to naturally create tiny, rejuvenating waves across your face. Your at-home facelift, this innovative process will leave your skin feeling tightened, toned, and instantly hydrated. This is because Tissue X™ delivers healing ingredients 6x deeper than topical application. No downtime or needles needed!

Originally developed for spa use, Saint 21 is the most powerful mask in our lineup. The gold coating boosts the natural ion power to get better adhesion to your skin, resulting in more than a 50% increase in ingredient delivery. Ideal for advanced anti-aging, included are four deluxe packages formulated for the delicate skin around the eyes and mouth.

With all of our products, we're continuing Franz's tradition of bringing easy, high-tech solutions to your home. To enhance your anti-aging routine, apply our new Stem Cell Culture Medium Ampoule under the Saint 21 Microcurrent Dual Facial Mask. Made with a groundbreaking 10% concentration of Human-derived stem cell culture, this ampoule heals skin at the cellular level by stimulating cell growth and differentiation and activating collagen & elastin synthesis. This serum will reconstruct skin back to its healthiest state for a younger, firmer, and flawless complexion. This dynamic duo heals skin from within.

