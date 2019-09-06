Franz Skincare Wins Prestigious Awards at the 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Franz Skincare wins "Top Skincare Face Mask for Franz and Saint 21 Face Masks" and "Top Innovative Skincare Brand for BioSensor Laboratories" at the 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards.


"The Franz Skincare/Biosensor Lab Team and I are honored to receive the Top Skincare Face Mask and Top Innovative Skincare Brand Award for 2019," said Myounghoon Jang, CEO BioSensor Laboratories the creators of The World's First Microcurrent Face Mask. 

Actress and Aesthetic Everything Beauty Host Rachel McCord (L) and Fashion Editor Lydia McLaughlin (R) on stage as (L-R) Jihyun Lee Chief Design Officer / Global Marketing - Franz Skincare, Drew Wilson, Director of Global Business Development- Franz Skincare, Lauren Sabbota, Director of Sales - Franz Skincare, Myounghoon Jang, CEO - Franz Skincare receive their awards at the Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo Gala as Franz Skincare and Biosensor Lab Receive Awards at the Aesthetic Everything Beauty Expo Gala Dinner on August 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Franz Skincare is a new collection of luxury skincare products, developed for both the professional and consumer markets.  After years of research and working extensively with doctors and scientists across multiple fields including Life Science, Chemistry, and Biomedical Engineering, BioSensor Laboratories in Seoul, Korea developed their revolutionary Tissue X™ Technology. Tissue X™ is the world's first TDDS (Transdermal Drug Delivery System) that conveniently delivers the benefits of iontophoresis treatments to your skin, without the hassle of devices or practitioner assistance. This unique transdermal delivery process has been called "a game changer" in the world of skincare, when it comes to addressing and solving various skin concerns and needs. Used in conjunction with their expertly crafted skincare formulations, they guarantee that their nourishing and reparative ingredients are reaching the inner most layers of your skin. 

Whether you are looking for an effective anti-aging regimen, or trying to treat very specific issues like pigmentation, acne, sunburns, scaring, dermatitis or even rosacea, Franz Skincare is the solution.

Drew Wilson, Director of Global Business Development
Franz Skincare USA
(713) 725-8983
drew.wilson@biosensorlab.com
https://franzskincareusa.com
@franzskincareusa

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals and publishes Beauty Wire Magazine and hosts Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards

Contact: Vanessa Julia, CEO, Aesthetic Everything, 310-754-0257, vanessa@aestheticeverything.com
