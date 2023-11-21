Franzia Wines is Spreading Holiday Cheer with the Release of Limited-Edition Cabernet Sauvignon Holiday Box and Matching Holiday Sweater

News provided by

Franzia Wines

21 Nov, 2023, 09:03 ET

Make a cheerful statement this holiday season with new and returning items from Franzia's Holiday Merch Collection

LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Franzia Wines®, the world's most popular wine1, is ringing in the holiday season with the release of a new Limited-Edition Franzia Cabernet Sauvignon box wrapped in a colorful holiday sweater design. The box pairs perfectly with the new matching Franzia holiday sweater, complete with battery-powered holiday lights and an attached wine swirl scarf for extra flair.

Continue Reading

The Limited-Edition Franzia Cabernet Sauvignon Holiday Box and matching holiday sweater make the perfect gift for red wine-lovers looking to make a cheerful statement this holiday season.

In addition to the Franzia Cabernet Sauvignon Holiday Box and corresponding holiday sweater, Franzia also released a complete line of new holiday merchandise, including Franzia Inflatable Snow Global Lawn Ornaments, available in both Chillable Red and Crisp White, as well as Franzia Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay Tree Ornaments.

"The holidays are all about the more the merrier – and Franzia is your perfect party companion this holiday season. Our Franzia Cabernet Sauvignon Limited-Edition box is a gift made to share, with a built-in gift tag on front," said Amy Navor, Franzia Brand Manager. "We're thrilled to release our holiday merch collection that gets our Franz feeling festive, and also allows them to showcase their holiday spirit in a uniquely Franzia way."

The Limited-Edition Franzia Cabernet Sauvignon holiday box is available for purchase in retail stores nationwide while supplies last for a suggested retail price of $22. Items in the Franzia Holiday Collection range from $15-$90 and are available for purchase at shop.franzia.com.

About Franzia

Franzia has over 100 years of winemaking history. The winery was founded by Teresa Franzia, who took out a loan to start Franzia Brothers Wine Company in 1930. In 1985, Franzia became the first wine brand in America to package its wine in a box. Today Franzia continues to strive to uphold Teresa's legacy of quality, freshness, and value, winning over 150 awards from competitions and reviewers. The brand is celebrating its 27th year as the World's Most Popular Wine by sales volume. For more information on Franzia, visit www.Franzia.com, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

1 Source: Impact Data Bank 2022 Edition

SOURCE Franzia Wines

Also from this source

Franzia Wines Collaborates with oVertone to Create Limited Edition Conditioners Inspired by Fan-Favorite Varietals

Franzia Wines Collaborates with oVertone to Create Limited Edition Conditioners Inspired by Fan-Favorite Varietals

Today, Franzia Wines® the world's most popular wine1, and oVertone, known for its less-toxic and rich range of semi-permanent color-depositing...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.