Franzy Launches Zillow-like Franchising Platform to Create Next Generation of Business Owners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Franzy , a platform designed to revolutionize the franchising industry, launched today after raising $1 million in pre-seed funding. Powered by AI, Franzy streamlines the process of buying a business; it offers aspiring entrepreneurs a user-friendly and transparent platform to explore and invest in franchising opportunities.

With over 3,000 participating franchise brands, Franzy matches users with franchising opportunities based on their interests, investment level and location – making the process four times quicker than traditional sourcing methods. Franzy also solves the murky and challenging due-diligence process of typical franchising by offering financials, Franchise Disclosure Document data, franchisee testimonials and other information.

"Franchising has a higher success rate than starting a business from scratch," said Alex Smereczniak, founder and CEO of Franzy. "We're giving aspiring entrepreneurs the tools and resources they need to leave their nine-to-five and pursue a proven business model. We want to do for franchising what Zillow has done for real estate."

Smereczniak previously founded LaundroLab–a $100 million franchise business–with $30 million in venture capital, scaling it to over 100 licenses sold and more than 25 stores opened. He founded Franzy in response to the obstacles he faced in his own franchise purchases and sales. Most notably, Franzy enables users to bypass the loosely regulated franchise broker market, which is notorious for high commissions and opacity.

Franzy's mission is to create one million entrepreneurs. The platform's Franzy Fit Score™ uses AI to connect aspiring business owners with franchise brands that align with their personal, professional, and financial goals. The proprietary scoring system analyzes thousands of data points to predict the likelihood of success for each user-franchise pairing.

