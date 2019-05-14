Fraport Traffic Figures - April 2019: Growth Path Continues
Passenger volume climbs at Frankfurt and most of the Group airports
May 14, 2019, 01:00 ET
FRANKFURT, Germany, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/rap – Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than six million passengers in April 2019, a gain of 5.1 percent year-on-year. This noticeable increase can also be attributed to the Easter traffic, which occurred completely in April 2019 due to the later Easter holidays this year (compared to 2018). FRA posted a 3.3 percent increase in total passenger during the first four months of 2019.
Aircraft movements in April 2019 climbed slightly by 1.8 percent to 43,683 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 1.6 percent to about 2.7 million metric tons. In contrast, cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) fell by 6.0 percent to 178,342 metric tons – due to weaker global trade and the later occurrence of the Easter holidays.
Most of the Group airports in Fraport's international portfolio recorded growth in April 2019. Traffic at Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) remained almost unchanged, increasing by 0.1 percent to 157,992 passengers. With combined traffic of about 1.2 million passengers, Fraport's Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) saw traffic climb by 12.1 percent.
The 14 Greek regional airports achieved a 7.2 percent jump in traffic to a total of 1.4 million passengers. The busiest airports included: Thessaloniki (SKG) with 523,498 passengers (up 0.3 percent), Rhodes (RHO) with 228,921 passengers (up 16.3 percent); and Chania (CHQ) with 168,911 passengers (down 12.9 percent).
Serving 1.8 million passengers, Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) advanced by 7.3 percent in the reporting month. Bulgaria's Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) airports reported a 14.6 percent drop in traffic to 106,205 passengers. At the gateway to the Turkish Riviera, Antalya Airport (AYT) received 2.2 million passengers, representing growth of 16.0 percent. Russia's Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg's (LED) grew by 6.0 percent to about 1.4 million passengers. Traffic at Xi'an Airport (XIY) in central China reached 3.8 million passengers, up 4.0 percent.
|
Fraport Traffic Figures
|
April 2019
|
Fraport Group Airports1
|
April 2019
|
Year to Date (YTD) 2019
|
Fraport
|
Passengers
|
Cargo*
|
Movements
|
Passengers
|
Cargo
|
Movements
|
Fully-consolidated airports
|
share (%)
|
Month
|
Δ %
|
Month
|
Δ %
|
Month
|
Δ %
|
YTD
|
Δ %
|
YTD
|
Δ %
|
YTD
|
Δ %
|
FRA
|
Frankfurt
|
Germany
|
100.00
|
6,039,629
|
5.2
|
174,895
|
-6.3
|
43,683
|
1.8
|
20,837,963
|
3.3
|
693,923
|
-2.8
|
160,264
|
2.6
|
LJU
|
Ljubljana
|
Slovenia
|
100.00
|
157,992
|
0.1
|
928
|
-4.6
|
2,799
|
-11.0
|
500,628
|
2.8
|
3,839
|
-4.2
|
10,404
|
-0.5
|
Fraport Brasil
|
100.00
|
1,175,080
|
12.1
|
4,865
|
-29.6
|
10,553
|
-1.1
|
5,116,173
|
12.4
|
24,756
|
-4.0
|
44,991
|
3.1
|
FOR
|
Fortaleza
|
Brazil
|
100.00
|
536,130
|
20.9
|
1,806
|
-51.5
|
4,428
|
10.9
|
2,431,987
|
23.8
|
12,845
|
-6.0
|
20,095
|
17.3
|
POA
|
Porto Alegre
|
Brazil
|
100.00
|
638,950
|
5.7
|
3,059
|
-4.0
|
6,125
|
-8.2
|
2,684,186
|
3.7
|
11,911
|
-1.7
|
24,896
|
-6.1
|
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B
|
73.40
|
1,434,650
|
7.2
|
585
|
-12.4
|
13,236
|
8.9
|
3,354,134
|
7.8
|
2,317
|
-2.4
|
33,404
|
9.1
|
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A
|
73.40
|
875,455
|
-0.5
|
430
|
-16.0
|
7,663
|
1.4
|
2,326,026
|
5.9
|
1,782
|
2.5
|
21,303
|
5.3
|
CFU
|
Kerkyra (Corfu)
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
130,674
|
15.3
|
13
|
9.0
|
1,219
|
6.5
|
195,376
|
6.4
|
57
|
29.3
|
2,246
|
-5.6
|
CHQ
|
Chania (Crete)
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
168,911
|
-12.9
|
34
|
-14.3
|
1,304
|
-2.3
|
322,138
|
-7.4
|
136
|
3.3
|
2,716
|
10.5
|
EFL
|
Kefalonia
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
17,220
|
0.5
|
0
|
-100.0
|
254
|
22.7
|
26,999
|
4.2
|
0
|
-83.5
|
570
|
21.3
|
KVA
|
Kavala
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
7,026
|
-29.1
|
8
|
-19.7
|
154
|
-0.6
|
25,729
|
-71.7
|
31
|
63.5
|
514
|
-53.9
|
PVK
|
Aktion/Preveza
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
8,081
|
77.1
|
0
|
n.a.
|
115
|
-6.5
|
9,339
|
65.5
|
0
|
n.a.
|
298
|
-13.1
|
SKG
|
Thessaloniki
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
523,498
|
0.3
|
375
|
-16.4
|
4,345
|
1.1
|
1,717,641
|
13.4
|
1,555
|
0.9
|
14,387
|
12.5
|
ZTH
|
Zakynthos
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
20,045
|
5.5
|
0
|
-96.1
|
272
|
-6.8
|
28,804
|
2.3
|
4
|
43.7
|
572
|
-14.0
|
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B
|
73.40
|
559,195
|
22.1
|
155
|
-0.5
|
5,573
|
21.1
|
1,028,108
|
12.4
|
535
|
-15.9
|
12,101
|
16.5
|
JMK
|
Mykonos
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
60,360
|
30.6
|
8
|
-3.0
|
712
|
39.1
|
84,974
|
25.2
|
18
|
49.1
|
1,164
|
29.8
|
JSI
|
Skiathos
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
2,398
|
28.2
|
0
|
n.a.
|
76
|
0.0
|
5,325
|
7.9
|
0
|
n.a.
|
200
|
-5.7
|
JTR
|
Santorini (Thira)
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
154,278
|
22.3
|
16
|
17.4
|
1,437
|
19.5
|
283,494
|
17.8
|
50
|
8.8
|
2,648
|
17.4
|
KGS
|
Kos
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
67,583
|
49.9
|
24
|
2.0
|
723
|
30.7
|
122,008
|
43.7
|
84
|
17.6
|
1,719
|
29.2
|
MJT
|
Mytilene (Lesvos)
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
28,575
|
3.5
|
33
|
2.8
|
439
|
37.2
|
101,269
|
11.8
|
116
|
-12.6
|
1,811
|
44.0
|
RHO
|
Rhodes
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
228,921
|
16.3
|
56
|
-0.9
|
1,844
|
11.1
|
380,437
|
-0.3
|
193
|
-32.5
|
3,369
|
-2.8
|
SMI
|
Samos
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
17,080
|
21.4
|
18
|
-16.6
|
342
|
23.0
|
50,601
|
15.3
|
73
|
-16.0
|
1,190
|
23.3
|
LIM
|
Lima
|
Peru
|
70.01
|
1,830,154
|
7.3
|
19,981
|
-7.9
|
16,058
|
2.5
|
7,371,197
|
4.9
|
82,511
|
-5.7
|
62,570
|
-0.6
|
Fraport Twin Star
|
60.00
|
106,205
|
-14.6
|
844
|
1.2
|
958
|
-17.6
|
309,811
|
-9.1
|
2,206
|
-33.1
|
2,949
|
-15.3
|
BOJ
|
Burgas
|
Bulgaria
|
60.00
|
26,114
|
-44.7
|
841
|
1.9
|
275
|
-41.7
|
62,079
|
-26.8
|
2,172
|
-33.6
|
771
|
-22.7
|
VAR
|
Varna
|
Bulgaria
|
60.00
|
80,091
|
3.8
|
3
|
-64.3
|
683
|
-1.2
|
247,732
|
-3.1
|
33
|
27.5
|
2,178
|
-12.3
|
At equity consolidated airports
|
AYT
|
Antalya
|
Turkey
|
51.00
|
2,154,463
|
16.0
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
14,470
|
18.8
|
4,871,240
|
10.1
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
34,032
|
14.0
|
LED
|
St. Petersburg
|
Russia
|
25.00
|
1,359,348
|
6.0
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
12,886
|
2.7
|
5,003,742
|
12.2
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
48,934
|
7.2
|
XIY
|
Xi'an
|
China
|
24.50
|
3,826,235
|
4.0
|
27,742
|
27.3
|
28,164
|
4.0
|
15,109,909
|
6.9
|
100,857
|
16.8
|
110,590
|
5.5
|
Frankfurt Airport2
|
April 2019
|
Month
|
Δ %
|
YTD 2019
|
Δ %
|
Passengers
|
6,039,842
|
5.1
|
20,838,890
|
3.3
|
Cargo (freight & mail)
|
178,342
|
-6.0
|
705,493
|
-3.3
|
Aircraft movements
|
43,683
|
1.8
|
160,264
|
2.6
|
MTOW (in metric tons)3
|
2,668,593
|
1.6
|
9,972,479
|
2.6
|
PAX/PAX-flight4
|
147.3
|
3.2
|
139.4
|
0.6
|
Seat load factor (%)
|
80.8
|
76.3
|
Punctuality rate (%)
|
74.9
|
76.1
|
Frankfurt Airport
|
PAX share
|
Δ %5
|
PAX share
|
Δ %5
|
Regional Split
|
Month
|
YTD
|
Continental
|
65.0
|
4.6
|
62.7
|
3.3
|
Germany
|
10.5
|
-0.7
|
11.1
|
0.5
|
Europe (excl. GER)
|
54.5
|
5.7
|
51.6
|
3.9
|
Western Europe
|
45.2
|
4.9
|
42.8
|
3.1
|
Eastern Europe
|
9.3
|
9.9
|
8.8
|
7.8
|
Intercontinental
|
35.0
|
6.2
|
37.3
|
3.3
|
Africa
|
4.8
|
13.9
|
4.9
|
8.9
|
Middle East
|
5.5
|
6.6
|
5.8
|
-1.2
|
North America
|
11.5
|
6.7
|
11.2
|
3.1
|
Central & South Amer.
|
3.4
|
6.1
|
4.2
|
6.9
|
Far East
|
9.8
|
2.2
|
11.1
|
2.4
|
Australia
|
0.0
|
n.a.
|
0.0
|
n.a.
Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail
|
Fraport AG
|
Torben Beckmann
|
Telephone: +49 69 690 70553
|
Corporate Communications
|
E-mail: t.beckmann@fraport.de
|
Media Relations
|
Internet: www.fraport.com
|
60547 Frankfurt, Germany
|
Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport
SOURCE Fraport AG
