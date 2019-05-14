Fraport Traffic Figures - April 2019: Growth Path Continues

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/rap – Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than six million passengers in April 2019, a gain of 5.1 percent year-on-year. This noticeable increase can also be attributed to the Easter traffic, which occurred completely in April 2019 due to the later Easter holidays this year (compared to 2018). FRA posted a 3.3 percent increase in total passenger during the first four months of 2019.

Aircraft movements in April 2019 climbed slightly by 1.8 percent to 43,683 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 1.6 percent to about 2.7 million metric tons. In contrast, cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) fell by 6.0 percent to 178,342 metric tons – due to weaker global trade and the later occurrence of the Easter holidays.

Most of the Group airports in Fraport's international portfolio recorded growth in April 2019. Traffic at Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) remained almost unchanged, increasing by 0.1 percent to 157,992 passengers. With combined traffic of about 1.2 million passengers, Fraport's Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) saw traffic climb by 12.1 percent.

The 14 Greek regional airports achieved a 7.2 percent jump in traffic to a total of 1.4 million passengers. The busiest airports included: Thessaloniki (SKG) with 523,498 passengers (up 0.3 percent), Rhodes (RHO) with 228,921 passengers (up 16.3 percent); and Chania (CHQ) with 168,911 passengers (down 12.9 percent).

Serving 1.8 million passengers, Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) advanced by 7.3 percent in the reporting month. Bulgaria's Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) airports reported a 14.6 percent drop in traffic to 106,205 passengers. At the gateway to the Turkish Riviera, Antalya Airport (AYT) received 2.2 million passengers, representing growth of 16.0 percent. Russia's Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg's (LED) grew by 6.0 percent to about 1.4 million passengers. Traffic at Xi'an Airport (XIY) in central China reached 3.8 million passengers, up 4.0 percent.

Fraport Traffic Figures April 2019

























































Fraport Group Airports1

April 2019





Year to Date (YTD) 2019









Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month Δ % Month Δ % Month Δ % YTD Δ % YTD Δ % YTD Δ % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 6,039,629 5.2 174,895 -6.3 43,683 1.8 20,837,963 3.3 693,923 -2.8 160,264 2.6 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 157,992 0.1 928 -4.6 2,799 -11.0 500,628 2.8 3,839 -4.2 10,404 -0.5 Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,175,080 12.1 4,865 -29.6 10,553 -1.1 5,116,173 12.4 24,756 -4.0 44,991 3.1 FOR Fortaleza Brazil 100.00 536,130 20.9 1,806 -51.5 4,428 10.9 2,431,987 23.8 12,845 -6.0 20,095 17.3 POA Porto Alegre Brazil 100.00 638,950 5.7 3,059 -4.0 6,125 -8.2 2,684,186 3.7 11,911 -1.7 24,896 -6.1 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 1,434,650 7.2 585 -12.4 13,236 8.9 3,354,134 7.8 2,317 -2.4 33,404 9.1 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 875,455 -0.5 430 -16.0 7,663 1.4 2,326,026 5.9 1,782 2.5 21,303 5.3 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 130,674 15.3 13 9.0 1,219 6.5 195,376 6.4 57 29.3 2,246 -5.6 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 168,911 -12.9 34 -14.3 1,304 -2.3 322,138 -7.4 136 3.3 2,716 10.5 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 17,220 0.5 0 -100.0 254 22.7 26,999 4.2 0 -83.5 570 21.3 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 7,026 -29.1 8 -19.7 154 -0.6 25,729 -71.7 31 63.5 514 -53.9 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 8,081 77.1 0 n.a. 115 -6.5 9,339 65.5 0 n.a. 298 -13.1 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 523,498 0.3 375 -16.4 4,345 1.1 1,717,641 13.4 1,555 0.9 14,387 12.5 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 20,045 5.5 0 -96.1 272 -6.8 28,804 2.3 4 43.7 572 -14.0 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 559,195 22.1 155 -0.5 5,573 21.1 1,028,108 12.4 535 -15.9 12,101 16.5 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 60,360 30.6 8 -3.0 712 39.1 84,974 25.2 18 49.1 1,164 29.8 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 2,398 28.2 0 n.a. 76 0.0 5,325 7.9 0 n.a. 200 -5.7 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 154,278 22.3 16 17.4 1,437 19.5 283,494 17.8 50 8.8 2,648 17.4 KGS Kos Greece 73.40 67,583 49.9 24 2.0 723 30.7 122,008 43.7 84 17.6 1,719 29.2 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 28,575 3.5 33 2.8 439 37.2 101,269 11.8 116 -12.6 1,811 44.0 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 228,921 16.3 56 -0.9 1,844 11.1 380,437 -0.3 193 -32.5 3,369 -2.8 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 17,080 21.4 18 -16.6 342 23.0 50,601 15.3 73 -16.0 1,190 23.3 LIM Lima Peru 70.01 1,830,154 7.3 19,981 -7.9 16,058 2.5 7,371,197 4.9 82,511 -5.7 62,570 -0.6 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 106,205 -14.6 844 1.2 958 -17.6 309,811 -9.1 2,206 -33.1 2,949 -15.3 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 26,114 -44.7 841 1.9 275 -41.7 62,079 -26.8 2,172 -33.6 771 -22.7 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 80,091 3.8 3 -64.3 683 -1.2 247,732 -3.1 33 27.5 2,178 -12.3





























At equity consolidated airports

























AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 2,154,463 16.0 n.a. n.a. 14,470 18.8 4,871,240 10.1 n.a. n.a. 34,032 14.0 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,359,348 6.0 n.a. n.a. 12,886 2.7 5,003,742 12.2 n.a. n.a. 48,934 7.2 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,826,235 4.0 27,742 27.3 28,164 4.0 15,109,909 6.9 100,857 16.8 110,590 5.5

Frankfurt Airport2











April 2019 Month Δ % YTD 2019 Δ % Passengers 6,039,842 5.1 20,838,890 3.3 Cargo (freight & mail) 178,342 -6.0 705,493 -3.3 Aircraft movements 43,683 1.8 160,264 2.6 MTOW (in metric tons)3 2,668,593 1.6 9,972,479 2.6 PAX/PAX-flight4 147.3 3.2 139.4 0.6 Seat load factor (%) 80.8

76.3

Punctuality rate (%) 74.9

76.1











Frankfurt Airport PAX share Δ %5 PAX share Δ %5 Regional Split Month YTD Continental 65.0 4.6 62.7 3.3 Germany 10.5 -0.7 11.1 0.5 Europe (excl. GER) 54.5 5.7 51.6 3.9 Western Europe 45.2 4.9 42.8 3.1 Eastern Europe 9.3 9.9 8.8 7.8 Intercontinental 35.0 6.2 37.3 3.3 Africa 4.8 13.9 4.9 8.9 Middle East 5.5 6.6 5.8 -1.2 North America 11.5 6.7 11.2 3.1 Central & South Amer. 3.4 6.1 4.2 6.9 Far East 9.8 2.2 11.1 2.4 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.











Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail

Fraport AG

Torben Beckmann Telephone: +49 69 690 70553 Corporate Communications E-mail: t.beckmann@fraport.de Media Relations Internet: www.fraport.com 60547 Frankfurt, Germany Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport

