Fraport Traffic Figures - October 2019: Growth Momentum Slows
Frankfurt Airport posts slight increase in passenger traffic - Fraport's Group airports worldwide report mixed results
Nov 13, 2019, 01:00 ET
FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap – Some 6.4 million passengers traveled through Frankfurt Airport (FRA) in October 2019, up 1.0 percent compared to the same month last year. In the first ten months of 2019, passenger traffic at FRA grew by 2.2 percent. In the reporting month, aircraft movements decreased by 1.3 percent to 45,938 takeoffs and landings, while accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) contracted slightly by 0.3 percent to about 2.8 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) dropped by 7.3 percent to 179,273 metric tons. Overall, FRA's traffic development in October was impacted by the global economic slowdown, reductions in flight offerings, and a number of airline bankruptcies.
These dampening factors also affected some of Fraport's Group airports worldwide. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia served 99,231 passengers in the reporting month, down 38.5 percent. Fraport's two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) saw combined traffic decline by 2.5 percent to some 1.3 million passengers. Growing by 2.6 percent, Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) recorded nearly 2.0 million travelers.
Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports posted combined traffic growth of 1.6 percent to around 2.5 million passengers. In Bulgaria, traffic at the Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) decreased by 5.7 percent overall to 145,772 passengers. In contrast, Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey saw traffic rise by 10.7 percent to about 4.1 million passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, also achieved a 10.6 percent increase, serving some 1.7 million passengers. At Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China, traffic advanced by 3.4 percent to over 4.1 million passengers.
|
Fraport Traffic Figures
|
October 2019
|
Fraport Group Airports1
|
October 2019
|
Year to Date (YTD) 2019
|
Fraport
|
Passengers
|
Cargo*
|
Movements
|
Passengers
|
Cargo
|
Movements
|
Fully-consolidated airports
|
share (%)
|
Month
|
Δ %
|
Month
|
Δ %
|
Month
|
Δ %
|
YTD
|
Δ %
|
YTD
|
Δ %
|
YTD
|
Δ %
|
FRA
|
Frankfurt
|
Germany
|
100.00
|
6,433,376
|
1.0
|
175,622
|
-8.0
|
45,938
|
-1.3
|
60,622,428
|
2.2
|
1,739,918
|
-3.4
|
438,487
|
1.4
|
LJU
|
Ljubljana
|
Slovenia
|
100.00
|
99,231
|
-38.5
|
912
|
-22.6
|
1,771
|
-46.2
|
1,550,080
|
-2.3
|
9,455
|
-7.5
|
28,161
|
-7.9
|
Fraport Brasil
|
100.00
|
1,274,460
|
-2.5
|
6,642
|
-6.5
|
11,786
|
-2.1
|
12,679,192
|
4.3
|
67,150
|
-4.0
|
112,948
|
-2.1
|
FOR
|
Fortaleza
|
Brazil
|
100.00
|
561,787
|
-2.8
|
3,212
|
-28.4
|
5,100
|
-0.4
|
5,863,542
|
9.9
|
36,361
|
-1.7
|
49,089
|
3.2
|
POA
|
Porto Alegre
|
Brazil
|
100.00
|
712,673
|
-2.2
|
3,430
|
31.1
|
6,686
|
-3.3
|
6,815,650
|
-0.1
|
30,789
|
-6.6
|
63,859
|
-5.7
|
LIM
|
Lima
|
Peru
|
80.01
|
1,979,254
|
2.6
|
24,532
|
-10.5
|
16,305
|
-1.1
|
19,627,291
|
6.3
|
220,855
|
-5.2
|
164,498
|
2.1
|
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B
|
73.40
|
2,534,543
|
1.6
|
644
|
-11.0
|
20,786
|
-0.5
|
28,728,218
|
1.0
|
6,345
|
-6.9
|
231,361
|
0.9
|
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A
|
73.40
|
1,327,953
|
1.3
|
494
|
-11.5
|
10,715
|
0.3
|
15,620,201
|
0.5
|
4,788
|
-6.1
|
121,746
|
0.4
|
CFU
|
Kerkyra (Corfu)
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
253,246
|
-1.2
|
10
|
30.2
|
2,057
|
-2.8
|
3,226,562
|
-2.7
|
166
|
3.8
|
24,560
|
-3.8
|
CHQ
|
Chania (Crete)
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
288,152
|
7.0
|
25
|
-38.3
|
2,064
|
9.6
|
2,865,765
|
-0.9
|
349
|
-11.1
|
19,418
|
5.0
|
EFL
|
Kefalonia
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
38,115
|
-0.2
|
0
|
n.a.
|
438
|
-0.5
|
766,646
|
1.6
|
0
|
-35.8
|
7,121
|
2.6
|
KVA
|
Kavala
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
20,599
|
-8.4
|
8
|
-30.7
|
246
|
-12.8
|
312,046
|
-20.8
|
80
|
4.5
|
3,225
|
-18.0
|
PVK
|
Aktion/Preveza
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
34,135
|
-8.0
|
0
|
n.a.
|
360
|
-3.0
|
624,907
|
7.3
|
0
|
n.a.
|
5,470
|
3.6
|
SKG
|
Thessaloniki
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
608,092
|
3.6
|
451
|
-9.6
|
4,764
|
1.9
|
6,020,295
|
3.6
|
4,189
|
-6.1
|
48,954
|
1.7
|
ZTH
|
Zakynthos
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
85,614
|
-15.2
|
0
|
n.a.
|
786
|
-14.2
|
1,803,980
|
0.5
|
4
|
-21.8
|
12,998
|
0.3
|
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B
|
73.40
|
1,206,590
|
2.0
|
150
|
-9.3
|
10,071
|
-1.3
|
13,108,017
|
1.7
|
1,558
|
-9.2
|
109,615
|
1.4
|
JMK
|
Mykonos
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
94,782
|
20.6
|
4
|
-36.8
|
941
|
15.0
|
1,504,178
|
9.2
|
85
|
-3.7
|
18,516
|
9.4
|
JSI
|
Skiathos
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
7,676
|
-15.4
|
0
|
n.a.
|
122
|
-24.7
|
443,786
|
1.9
|
0
|
n.a.
|
4,088
|
0.9
|
JTR
|
Santorini (Thira)
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
224,387
|
6.9
|
15
|
-11.3
|
2,125
|
3.3
|
2,214,498
|
2.7
|
153
|
-0.5
|
20,329
|
4.4
|
KGS
|
Kos
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
263,894
|
-5.5
|
27
|
0.6
|
2,034
|
-5.2
|
2,635,105
|
0.4
|
278
|
10.8
|
19,068
|
-2.3
|
MJT
|
Mytilene (Lesvos)
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
33,694
|
-7.4
|
28
|
-14.9
|
514
|
-6.5
|
440,381
|
4.5
|
302
|
-6.5
|
5,653
|
10.1
|
RHO
|
Rhodes
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
551,840
|
2.2
|
59
|
-5.2
|
3,893
|
-0.8
|
5,415,555
|
-0.5
|
547
|
-18.6
|
36,267
|
-3.1
|
SMI
|
Samos
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
30,317
|
0.6
|
18
|
-15.3
|
442
|
-18.5
|
454,514
|
3.8
|
193
|
-15.7
|
5,694
|
2.2
|
Fraport Twin Star
|
60.00
|
145,772
|
-5.7
|
209
|
-59.9
|
1,297
|
-7.9
|
4,793,997
|
-11.5
|
4,333
|
-36.0
|
33,808
|
-14.2
|
BOJ
|
Burgas
|
Bulgaria
|
60.00
|
30,408
|
-43.7
|
201
|
-60.3
|
337
|
-34.8
|
2,863,203
|
-12.0
|
4,223
|
-36.7
|
19,644
|
-14.0
|
VAR
|
Varna
|
Bulgaria
|
60.00
|
115,364
|
14.6
|
7
|
-39.9
|
960
|
7.6
|
1,930,794
|
-10.7
|
110
|
11.0
|
14,164
|
-14.4
|
At equity consolidated airports
|
AYT
|
Antalya
|
Turkey
|
51.00
|
4,149,228
|
10.7
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
23,585
|
10.5
|
33,250,571
|
10.1
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
191,175
|
10.3
|
LED
|
St. Petersburg
|
Russia
|
25.00
|
1,710,904
|
10.6
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
14,436
|
1.4
|
16,861,087
|
8.3
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
143,484
|
2.4
|
XIY
|
Xi'an
|
China
|
24.50
|
4,106,178
|
3.4
|
35,916
|
21.9
|
29,588
|
3.1
|
39,691,509
|
5.9
|
299,965
|
21.3
|
288,292
|
4.9
|
Frankfurt Airport2
|
October 2019
|
Month
|
Δ %
|
YTD 2019
|
Δ %
|
Passengers
|
6,433,845
|
1.0
|
60,626,556
|
2.2
|
Cargo (freight & mail)
|
179,273
|
-7.3
|
1,771,422
|
-3.4
|
Aircraft movements
|
45,938
|
-1.3
|
438,487
|
1.4
|
MTOW (in metric tons)3
|
2,817,262
|
-0.3
|
27,070,128
|
1.6
|
PAX/PAX-flight4
|
149.2
|
2.3
|
147.6
|
0.8
|
Seat load factor (%)
|
80.4
|
80.1
|
Punctuality rate (%)
|
74.2
|
71.5
|
Frankfurt Airport
|
PAX share
|
Δ %5
|
PAX share
|
Δ %5
|
Regional Split
|
Month
|
YTD
|
Continental
|
64.9
|
-0.9
|
64.2
|
1.4
|
Germany
|
10.7
|
-5.4
|
10.3
|
-2.7
|
Europe (excl. GER)
|
54.2
|
0.0
|
53.9
|
2.3
|
Western Europe
|
45.3
|
-0.5
|
44.7
|
2.0
|
Eastern Europe
|
8.9
|
2.5
|
9.2
|
3.5
|
Intercontinental
|
35.1
|
4.7
|
35.8
|
3.5
|
Africa
|
4.9
|
6.6
|
4.6
|
9.8
|
Middle East
|
5.0
|
7.2
|
5.1
|
1.9
|
North America
|
12.7
|
7.3
|
12.8
|
3.3
|
Central & South Amer.
|
2.8
|
-1.1
|
3.3
|
3.9
|
Far East
|
9.7
|
1.2
|
10.0
|
1.8
|
Australia
|
0.0
|
n.a.
|
0.0
|
n.a.
|
Definitions:1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo =Freight + mail
