Fraport Traffic Figures - September and First Nine Months 2019: Frankfurt Airport Reports Stable Growth

Intercontinental traffic drives FRA's passenger growth – Group airports in Fraport's international portfolio report mixed results

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap - Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 6.7 million passengers – an increase of 1.3 percent year-on-year. Correspondingly, aircraft movements climbed by 1.7 percent to 46,713 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also rose by 1.4 percent to more than 2.9 million metric tons. In contrast, cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) shrank by 5.5 percent to 174,789 metric tons, reflecting the ongoing global economic slowdown.

In the January-to-September 2019 period, some 54 million passengers passed through Frankfurt Airport, representing an increase of 2.3 percent on the previous year. Growth was mainly driven by intercontinental traffic (up 3.4 percent), while European traffic grew at a slower 1.7 percent rate. Aircraft movements climbed to a total of 392,549 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated MTOWs expanded by 1.9 percent to almost 24.3 million metric tons in the reporting period. Only cargo volumes dropped by 2.9 percent to just under 1.6 million metric tons.

During the first nine months of the year, the airports in Fraport's international portfolio registered mixed results. In September 2019, passenger traffic decelerated at most of Fraport's Group airports worldwide. This can be attributed to the weaker global economy, as well as the bankruptcy of several airlines and tour operators – with other providers unable to fully absorb the additional capacity immediately.

From January to September 2019, traffic at Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) rose by 1.9 percent to some 1.5 million passengers in the first nine months of the year (September 2019: down 10.1 percent to 172,387 passengers). Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) achieved combined traffic growth of 4.6 percent to over 11.3 million passengers (September 2019: down 5.4 percent to about 1.2 million passengers). Traffic at Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru advanced by 6.7 percent to some 17.6 million passengers (September 2019: up 7.8 percent to just under 2 million passengers).

Fraport's 14 Greek regional airports closed the first nine months of 2019 with a moderate increase of 1.0 percent to nearly 26.2 million passengers overall (September 2019: down 1.6 percent to almost 4.5 million passengers). Fraport's Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) in Bulgaria reported a total drop of 11.6 percent to around 4.6 million passengers (September 2019: down 10.8 percent to 703,163 passengers). With some 29.1 million passengers, Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera posted a traffic gain of 10.0 percent (September 2019: up 9.3 percent to about 4.8 million passengers). Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, served some 15.2 million passengers in the year to September, representing an increase of 8.1 percent (September 2019: up 5.0 percent to nearly 2 million passengers). Traffic at Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China grew by 6.2 percent to more than 35.6 million passengers (September 2019: up 5.9 percent to almost 4 million passengers).

Fraport Traffic Figures

















September 2019













































































Fraport Group Airports1

September 2019





Year to Date (YTD) 2019



















Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements









Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month Δ % Month Δ % Month Δ % YTD Δ % YTD Δ % YTD Δ %









FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 6,707,982 1.3 171,483 -5.9 46,713 1.7 54,189,052 2.3 1,564,296 -2.9 392,549 1.7









LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 172,387 -10.1 957 -6.2 2,976 -10.0 1,450,849 1.9 8,544 -5.5 26,396 -3.2









Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,200,594 -5.4 7,044 -9.6 11,436 -3.8 11,348,305 4.6 60,508 -3.7 101,162 -2.0









FOR Fortaleza Brazil 100.00 548,967 -6.0 4,088 3.2 4,897 -7.2 5,268,681 10.8 33,149 2.0 43,989 3.6









POA Porto Alegre Brazil 100.00 651,627 -4.8 2,956 -22.9 6,539 -1.1 6,079,624 -0.2 27,359 -9.8 57,173 -6.0









LIM Lima Peru 80.01 1,993,677 7.8 24,947 -2.1 16,759 6.1 17,638,955 6.7 196,322 -4.5 148,192 2.5









Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 4,460,559 -1.6 679 -12.4 33,836 -2.0 26,193,212 1.0 5,701 -6.4 210,576 1.0









Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 2,358,002 -1.3 514 -10.0 17,592 -0.1 14,291,485 0.4 4,294 -5.4 111,031 0.4









CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 545,079 -3.9 17 -2.0 3,959 -2.2 2,973,316 -2.8 156 2.5 22,503 -3.8









CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 434,582 -1.2 38 -25.3 2,786 1.1 2,576,850 -1.8 324 -7.9 17,354 4.5









EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 133,344 -1.4 0 n.a. 1,162 0.3 728,531 1.7 0 -36.1 6,683 2.8









KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 53,703 -9.6 8 -2.2 492 -4.3 291,447 -21.5 72 10.5 2,980 -18.4









PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 118,091 5.2 0 n.a. 977 4.7 590,772 8.3 0 n.a. 5,110 4.1









SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 740,995 -1.1 451 -8.6 5,867 -1.0 5,412,203 3.6 3,738 -5.7 44,189 1.6









ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 332,208 2.1 0 -100.0 2,349 3.7 1,718,366 1.4 4 -21.8 12,212 1.3









Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 2,102,557 -2.0 164 -19.0 16,244 -3.9 11,901,727 1.6 1,407 -9.2 99,545 1.7









JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 235,670 3.7 9 -34.9 2,465 3.3 1,409,392 8.6 81 -1.2 17,575 9.2









JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 75,134 -1.5 0 n.a. 686 3.0 436,110 2.2 0 n.a. 3,966 1.6









JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 336,218 -1.9 16 -15.8 2,966 -1.5 1,990,107 2.2 138 0.8 18,204 4.5









KGS Kos Greece 73.40 432,861 -3.4 33 -14.3 2,953 -7.5 2,371,211 1.1 251 12.0 17,034 -2.0









MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 59,567 -0.4 32 -9.6 642 -12.4 406,687 5.7 273 -5.5 5,139 12.1









RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 887,312 -3.4 54 -23.8 5,751 -5.6 4,863,773 -0.8 489 -19.9 32,375 -3.4









SMI Samos Greece 73.40 75,795 2.6 19 -19.6 781 -5.4 424,447 4.1 175 -15.8 5,252 4.4









Fraport Twin Star 60.00 703,163 -10.8 378 -35.1 5,204 -13.2 4,648,225 -11.6 4,124 -34.0 32,511 -14.4









BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 413,319 -13.8 366 -35.8 3,050 -15.5 2,832,795 -11.5 4,022 -34.7 19,307 -13.6









VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 289,844 -6.1 12 -1.6 2,154 -9.6 1,815,430 -11.9 103 18.2 13,204 -15.7

















































At equity consolidated airports



































AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 4,847,819 9.3 n.a. n.a. 26,411 9.6 29,101,343 10.0 n.a. n.a. 167,590 10.3









LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,954,843 5.0 n.a. n.a. 15,592 1.5 15,150,183 8.1 n.a. n.a. 129,048 2.5









XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,988,309 5.9 33,886 8.5 29,046 4.7 35,585,331 6.2 264,049 21.2 258,704 5.1









Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail

Frankfurt Airport2











September 2019 Month Δ % YTD 2019 Δ % Passengers 6,709,407 1.3 54,192,711 2.3 Cargo (freight & mail) 174,789 -5.5 1,592,148 -2.9 Aircraft movements 46,713 1.7 392,549 1.7 MTOW (in metric tons)3 2,851,958 1.4 24,252,866 1.9 PAX/PAX-flight4 153.4 -0.2 147.4 0.6 Seat load factor (%) 82.8

80.1

Punctuality rate (%) 71.2

71.2











Frankfurt Airport PAX share Δ %5 PAX share Δ %5 Regional Split Month

YTD

Continental 65.5 0.5 64.1 1.7 Germany 10.4 -5.4 10.3 -2.4 Europe (excl. GER) 55.2 1.7 53.9 2.5 Western Europe 45.9 1.8 44.6 2.3 Eastern Europe 9.3 1.1 9.2 3.6 Intercontinental 34.5 2.8 35.9 3.4 Africa 4.6 9.5 4.6 10.2 Middle East 4.5 2.0 5.1 1.3 North America 13.5 3.2 12.8 2.9 Central & South Amer. 2.7 1.8 3.3 4.4 Far East 9.2 -0.1 10.0 1.8 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.

