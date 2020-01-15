Fraport Traffic Figures 2019: Frankfurt Airport Serves More than 70.5 Million Passengers

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankfurt Airport (FRA) served more than 70.5 million passengers in 2019 – achieving a new all-time record by exceeding the 70-million mark for the first time in a calendar year. Compared to the previous year, this represents a passenger increase of 1.5 percent. Following a positive trend in the first half of 2019 (up 3.0 percent), passenger volumes largely stagnated in the second half of the year (up 0.2 percent). In the months of November and December 2019, passenger numbers declined for the first time since November 2016. The relatively weaker growth in full-year passenger numbers can be mainly attributed to domestic traffic (down 3.4 percent) and European traffic (up 1.2 percent). In contrast, intercontinental traffic to and from FRA increased by 3.4 percent in 2019.

Fraport AG's executive board chairman, Dr. Stefan Schulte, commented: "The reduction of airline flight services for the current winter schedule had a noticeable impact on passenger volumes at Frankfurt. After a long and extraordinarily strong growth phase – during which we gained almost 10 million passengers in the last three years – we can now see that the aviation industry is entering a consolidation phase. Broader economic and geopolitical uncertainties have worsened, while unilateral national measures – such as raising the local air traffic tax – are placing an additional burden on the German aviation industry in 2020."

The number of aircraft movements at FRA rose by 0.4 percent to 513,912 takeoffs and landings in 2019. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) were up 0.8 percent to about 31.9 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) contracted by 3.9 percent to 2.1 million metric tons, reflecting the ongoing slowdown of the global economy.

In December 2019, FRA's passenger traffic declined by 1.2 percent year-on-year to 4.9 million passengers. With 36,635 takeoffs and landings, aircraft movements shrank by 4.4 percent. MTOWs slipped by 2.9 percent to just under 2.4 million metric tons. Cargo volumes decreased by 7.2 percent to 170,384 metric tons.

The airports in Fraport AG's international portfolio continued to show largely positive performance during 2019. Affected by the bankruptcy of home-carrier Adria Airways and other factors, Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia recorded a 5.0 percent traffic decline in the reporting year (December 2019: down 21.6 percent). In contrast, Fraport's two Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) posted combined traffic growth of 3.9 percent to 15.5 million passengers (December 2019: up 0.3 percent). Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) continued the strong performance of previous years, with traffic rising by 6.6 percent (December 2019: up 5.4 percent).

Traffic at the 14 Greek regional airports expanded slightly by 0.9 percent to nearly 30.2 million passengers in 2019 (December 2019: down 2.2 percent). Following years of dynamic growth, traffic at Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) airports in Bulgaria declined by 10.7 percent, due to airlines consolidating their flight offerings (December 2019: up 23.3 percent).

In 2019, traffic at Turkey's Antalya Airport (AYT) once again advanced rapidly by 10.0 percent to almost 35.5 million passengers (December 2019: up 2.8 percent). Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, saw traffic climb by 8.1 percent to some 19.6 million passengers (December 2019: up 5.7 percent). At Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China, traffic jumped by 5.7 percent to more than 47.2 million passengers (December 2019: up 4.7 percent).

Fraport Traffic Figures

December 2019

Fr8aport Group Airports1

December 2019





Year to Date (YTD) 2019









Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month Δ % Month Δ % Month Δ % YTD Δ % YTD Δ % YTD Δ % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 4,868,298 -1.2 167,692 -7.4 36,635 -4.4 70,556,072 1.5 2,091,174 -3.9 513,912 0.4 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 85,513 -21.6 1,030 -2.5 1,776 -27.1 1,721,355 -5.0 11,365 -8.2 31,489 -11.3 Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,454,258 0.3 8,157 11.4 12,887 3.7 15,516,902 3.9 85,586 -0.5 137,403 -1.3 FOR Fortaleza Brazil 100.00 692,101 -1.3 5,166 23.9 5,608 -2.4 7,218,697 8.9 48,355 5.1 59,694 2.4 POA Porto Alegre Brazil 100.00 762,157 1.8 2,991 -5.1 7,279 8.9 8,298,205 -0.1 37,231 -6.8 77,709 -4.0 LIM Lima Peru 80.01 1,961,228 5.4 25,721 -4.3 16,995 6.2 23,578,600 6.6 271,326 -5.0 197,857 2.7 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 697,028 -2.2 670 -1.6 6,930 -5.3 30,152,728 0.9 7,599 -7.0 245,569 0.6 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 540,501 -0.8 554 1.8 4,659 -6.1 16,690,193 0.4 5,809 -6.1 131,160 0.1 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 22,521 -4.5 9 -44.7 317 -19.1 3,275,897 -2.6 180 -1.9 25,312 -3.8 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 55,796 -3.3 17 -48.9 502 -9.4 2,983,542 -0.8 381 -16.1 20,502 4.6 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 3,538 4.2 0 n.a. 110 -6.8 774,170 1.6 0 -38.0 7,355 2.6 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 5,392 -22.9 10 3.3 118 3.5 323,310 -20.6 99 3.9 3,465 -16.5 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 367 19.2 0 n.a. 56 0.0 625,790 7.2 0 n.a. 5,592 3.7 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 449,698 -0.2 519 7.0 3,456 -4.7 6,897,057 3.1 5,145 -5.5 55,738 0.9 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 3,189 21.6 0 -100.0 100 -2.9 1,810,427 0.5 4 -48.5 13,196 0.3 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 156,527 -6.7 116 -15.5 2,271 -3.5 13,462,535 1.5 1,790 -10.0 114,409 1.1 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 7,224 -4.0 3 23.5 141 -5.4 1,520,145 8.9 89 -4.5 18,801 8.8 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 1,088 0.5 0 n.a. 44 -20.0 446,219 1.9 0 n.a. 4,179 0.5 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 31,750 -22.3 7 -39.9 444 13.0 2,300,408 2.0 170 -5.0 21,319 4.7 KGS Kos Greece 73.40 18,962 -3.8 24 25.6 344 -13.4 2,676,644 0.4 325 11.4 19,797 -2.6 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 28,212 0.3 25 -17.3 458 -11.1 496,577 4.1 349 -9.2 6,571 6.7 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 56,711 -1.6 39 -29.7 542 2.5 5,542,567 -0.5 626 -19.1 37,468 -3.1 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 12,580 -2.2 19 -2.7 298 -5.7 479,975 3.7 232 -13.6 6,274 1.1 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 92,334 23.3 281 -70.1 832 -2.1 4,970,095 -10.7 4,871 -43.1 35,422 -13.7 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 12,325 -5.2 275 -70.4 155 -30.5 2,885,776 -12.0 4,747 -43.7 19,954 -14.3 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 80,009 29.3 6 -39.6 677 8.0 2,084,319 -8.7 123 -9.3 15,468 -13.0





























At equity consolidated airports

























AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 871,457 2.8 n.a. n.a. 6,382 -3.3 35,483,190 10.0 n.a. n.a. 206,599 9.6 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,345,769 5.7 n.a. n.a. 12,662 -0.5 19,581,262 8.1 n.a. n.a. 168,572 1.9 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,769,520 4.7 42,387 30.4 28,612 3.4 47,220,745 5.7 381,869 22.2 345,106 4.6

































Frankfurt Airport2











December 2019 Month Δ % YTD 2019 Δ % Passengers 4,868,689 -1.2 70,560,987 1.5 Cargo (freight & mail) 170,384 -7.2 2,128,476 -3.9 Aircraft movements 36,635 -4.4 513,912 0.4 MTOW (in metric tons)3 2,370,398 -2.9 31,872,251 0.8 PAX/PAX-flight4 142.4 3.5 146.8 1.2 Seat load factor (%) 76.2

79.6

Punctuality rate (%) 75.0

72.6











Frankfurt Airport PAX share Δ %5 PAX share Δ %5 Regional Split Month

YTD

Continental 58.8 -4.3 63.7 0.4 Germany 11.0 -3.0 10.5 -3.4 Europe (excl. GER) 47.9 -4.5 53.2 1.2 Western Europe 39.1 -5.2 44.0 0.9 Eastern Europe 8.7 -1.4 9.2 2.8 Intercontinental 41.2 3.7 36.3 3.4 Africa 5.3 1.6 4.7 8.8 Middle East 6.1 1.5 5.2 2.0 North America 14.0 10.9 12.8 3.9 Central & South Amer. 4.8 2.4 3.4 3.7 Far East 11.1 -1.8 10.1 1.2 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail

