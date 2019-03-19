Fras-le reports 4Q and full-year 2018 results

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fras-le S.A. (B3 – "FRAS3"), a member of the Randon Companies, the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and a leader worldwide, announces its results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2018. The Company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards – IFRS.

KEY RESULTS – 4Q18 | 2018

(Percentages indicate variations with the same periods of 2017 – amounts in millions of reais)

Consolidated net income: 2018: R$ 1141.1 (+37.0%) | 4Q18: R$ 351.3 (+58.6%)

Net revenues in the domestic market: 2018: R$ 548.6 (+31.2%) | 4Q18: R$ 169.4 (+43.1%)

Net revenues in the international market: 2018: R$ 592.6 (+42.9%) | 4Q18: R$ 181.9 (+76.4%)

Billing External Market (Exports + Foreign Operations): 2018: US$ 163.0 (+25.9%) | 4Q18: US$ 47.6 (+49.3%)

Consolidated gross income: 2018: R$ 303.6 (+39.8%) | 4Q18: R$ 88.4 (+46.4%)

Operating Income: 2018: R$ 139.8 (+114.2%) | 4Q18: R$ 19.9 (+25.8%)

EBITDA: 2018: R$ 183.9 (+72.8%) | 4Q18: R$ 31.9 (+10.1%)

Consolidated net income: 2018: R$ 88.6 (+38.0%) | 4Q18: R$ 17,6 (+67.9%)

