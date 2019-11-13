Fras-le reports results for 3Q and 9M 2019

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fras-le S.A. (B3: FRAS3), a member of the Randon Companies, the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and a leader worldwide, announced its results for the third quarter and nine months ended 2019. The Company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards – IFRS.

KEY RESULTS – 3Q19 | 9M19

(Percentages indicate variations with the same periods of 2018 – amounts in millions of reais)

Consolidated net income: 3Q19: R$ 333.1 (+27.8%) | 9M19: R$ 994.7 (+25.9%)

Net revenues in the domestic market: 3Q19: R$ 173.6 (+24.5%) | 9M19: R$ 506.6 (+33.6%)

Net revenues in the international market: 3Q19: R$ 159.5 (+31.5%) | 9M19: R$ 488.0 (+18.8%)

Billing External Market (Exports + Foreign Operations): 3Q19: US$ 40.4 (+30.0%) | 9M19: US$ 125.8 (+9.0%)

Consolidated gross income: 3Q19: R$ 83.6 (+7.8%) | 9M19: R$ 246.6 (+14.5%)

Operating Income: 3Q19: R$ 27.4 (1.9%) | 9M19: R$ 69.6 (-41.9%)

EBITDA: 3Q19: R$ 43.1 (14.0%) | 9M19: R$ 114.1 (-24.9%)

Consolidated net income: 3Q19: R$ 12.0 (29.9%) | 9M19: R$ 37.4 (-47.2%)

