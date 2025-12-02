Fräsch Announces Carlos Delgado as Vice President, Sales & General Manager

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fräsch, a Catalyst Acoustics Group brand specializing in innovative acoustical design and sustainable solutions, has appointed Carlos Delgado as Vice President, Sales & General Manager to lead Fräsch's commercial strategy, operational execution, and continued expansion within the architectural acoustics market.

In this role, Delgado will focus on executing strategies that enhance customer engagement, expand distribution channels, strengthen operational performance, and support Fräsch's financial and organizational objectives.

Carlos Delgado, VP Sales & GM

"I am honored to join Fräsch at a pivotal moment in its evolution," Delgado said. "The brand's reputation for innovation, design excellence, and customer-focused solutions creates a powerful foundation for future growth."

Laura Davila, Group President, Catalyst Acoustics Group, stated, "Carlos brings a proven ability to scale organizations and deliver strategic commercial results across global markets. His disciplined leadership style, industry expertise, and commitment to operational excellence make him exceptionally well-suited to accelerate Fräsch's growth trajectory."

Delgado brings more than 20 years of global leadership experience across the building materials, architectural products, and manufacturing sectors. His career includes guiding the growth of architectural product divisions, managing P&L responsibility, and delivering sustained double-digit sales and profit growth in senior leadership positions.

For more information about Frasch's acoustic solutions, please visit frasch.com .

About Frasch

Fräsch was founded with a vision to create beautiful, yet functional products that help reduce unwanted noise and elevate the acoustical properties of any space. We deliver on this vision with a wide range of custom and existing products formed from eco-friendly PET felt and premium felts.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration, and noise control companies that together offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. Each brand maintains its unique identity, products, and channels to market while leveraging the scale, technical expertise, and strategic resources of the broader organization.

SOURCE Fräsch