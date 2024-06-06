Frasco Investigative Services Announces Acquisition of Elite Detective Services

IRVINE, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frasco Investigative Services, a leading provider of investigative and intelligence services, proudly announces the acquisition of Elite Detective Services, a well-respected insurance claims investigation company known for its dedication to quality and excellence in the field of private investigations.

The acquisition of Elite Detective Services is a strategic move that strengthens Frasco's position as a premier provider of comprehensive investigative services across the United States. This acquisition is part of Frasco's ongoing effort to expand its service offerings and geographic footprint to better serve its diverse clientele.

"We have known the Elite Detective Services team for many years and have admired their commitment to providing quality services and prioritizing customer and employee success," said Jason Simmers, CEO of Frasco Investigative Services. "The combination of the two companies will benefit our collective customers and ensure that they have a highly reliable, single-source solution for their investigative needs throughout the United States."

Elite Detective Services brings to Frasco a wealth of experience and a robust client base, further enhancing Frasco's ability to deliver unparalleled investigative services. The integration of Elite Detective Services into Frasco's operations will provide clients with enhanced capabilities, broader geographic coverage, and an even higher standard of service.

"The collaboration between Elite and Frasco represents a significant step forward for the investigative industry. By combining our wealth of knowledge and experience, our two companies are set to provide our clients with enhanced services, exceptional customer support, and cutting-edge technological solutions. This partnership not only promises to elevate the standards of investigative practices but also reaffirms our commitment to our clients and continued excellence in every facet of our work." – Doug Vigliotta, Owner of Elite Detective Services

Both companies share a commitment to excellence, integrity, and client satisfaction. This alignment in values and vision ensures a seamless transition and continued delivery of top-notch services to clients.

About Frasco Investigative Services Founded in 1964, Frasco Investigative Services is a leading provider of investigative and intelligence services. With a nationwide presence, Frasco offers a wide range of services including surveillance, background checks, insurance investigations, and corporate investigations. Frasco is dedicated to delivering high-quality, reliable, and innovative solutions to meet the needs of its clients.

About Elite Detective Services

Elite Detective Services has been a trusted name in the private investigation industry for over two decades. Known for its commitment to quality and excellence, Elite Detective Services provides a range of investigative services to clients across various industries with specific emphasis on insurance claims and risk management.

