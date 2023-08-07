Frasco® Profiles Recognized as Top Background Check Service Provider 2023 by Manage HR

BURBANK, Calif. , Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manage HR Magazine, covering the latest HR technology and trends, has named Frasco® Profiles as Number 1 on their 2023 list of Top 10 Background Service Providers.

Operating globally for nearly 30 years, Frasco® Profiles combines years of experience to seamlessly deliver fast, accurate, and reliable background information in an exceedingly complex environment. A founding member of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), Frasco® Profiles has been at the forefront of establishing the benchmarks for industry best practices for over two decades.

"We are proud to be recognized as a leader in our industry," says Noelle Harling, Senior Vice President. "While we provide state-of-the-art technology and fully automated workflows, it's our human touch and exceptional service that really differentiate us."

In this special edition of Manage HR, the publication explores the significant contributions of background check service providers to highlight their far-reaching impact on shaping the future. Frasco® Profiles headlines the list of impressive providers. Senior Vice President, Noelle Harling, a 30-year industry veteran and knowledge expert, was interviewed to provide her valuable insights and graces the magazine cover.

Read the full article, Top 10 Background Check Services Companies 2023, on Manage HR's site: https://www.managehrmagazine.com/frasco-profiles

About Frasco® Profiles

Frasco® Profiles is a US-based, full-service consumer reporting agency. Offering global coverage, Frasco® Profiles is dedicated to helping employers streamline and simplify employment background checks, drug testing, fitness for duty exams, and Form I-9 and E-Verify services through the use of consumer-forward technology, ATS/HRIS integrations, and good old fashioned friendly and knowledgeable service and support.

For more information, please visit frascoprofiles.com

