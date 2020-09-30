Fraser Adds New Board Chair and Four New Members

RICHFIELD, Minn., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraser has added a new Board Chair and four new board members. The nonprofit helps Minnesota families navigate the path of autism, mental health and special needs at every stage of life through healthcare, housing, education and employment services.

Board Chair Keith Klein founded KKlein Ventures, LLC, a firm of former C-suite officers and financial professionals that provide advisory services to businesses and nonprofits. Klein also worked in various executive roles at Transport America for 18 years. He holds an MBA from Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.

"I look forward to leading Fraser forward, and I'm deeply committed to serving individuals and families with special needs," says Klein.

New board member Vivi-Ann Fischer is the chief clinical officer at Fulcrum Health, Inc. She previously was the president and owner of Plymouth Grove Chiropractic, where she delivered high quality, patient-focused care for 25 years. She holds a doctor of chiropractic degree from Northwestern Health Sciences University.

Dr. Andrew W. Kiragu joins the board from Children's Respiratory and Critical Care Specialists, P.A., where he is a pediatric intensivist caring for critically ill and injured children. Kiragu is also the Medical Director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Hennepin Healthcare and an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Minnesota. He received his M.D. from Howard University. He sees joining the Fraser board as a way to foster connections with the local immigrant community and communities of color.

New board member Jaclyn Litzelman is a senior therapy and marketing consultant at Medtronic. Litzelman holds an MBA from the Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University. She is the chair of the MN ASPIRE Employee Resource Group at Medtronic, where she helps develop female talent, foster leadership skills and increase inclusion and diversity. She sees her role on the board as helping to "drive Fraser's mission forward."

Jaye McGruder joins the board from Ramsey County Community Corrections, where he is a probation officer. McGruder was previously involved with YMCA Youth Development Leadership and Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center Diversity Group. In his role on the board, he hopes to provide new insight on some social issues.

All Fraser Board of Directors members have a personal or professional connection to Fraser. Fraser is Minnesota's largest and most experienced provider of autism and early childhood mental health services.

