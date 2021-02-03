Fraser Award Recipients Support Individuals with Diverse Needs

RICHFIELD, Minn., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has created uncertainty for many, but thanks to the support of donors like the Bentson Foundation and Janice Sanner, individuals with diverse intellectual, emotional and physical needs can continue to receive support from Fraser. Fraser serves infants through adults with healthcare, housing, education, employment and support services that allow each individual to thrive.

The Bentson Foundation and Janice Sanner are being recognized as the 2021 Louise Whitbeck Fraser Award winners. The award is given annually to an individual or organization that demonstrates a commitment to the Fraser mission: to make a meaningful and lasting difference in the lives of children, teens, adults and families with diverse intellectual, emotional and physical needs. It honors Fraser founder Louise Whitbeck Fraser, who opened a school for children with diverse needs in her Minneapolis home in 1935.

"We're honored, but I think the award really holds up a mirror to Fraser. The people there are the ones doing the good work, and we're happy to support that," says Judi Dutcher, Chief Executive Officer of the Bentson Foundation.

Since 2017, the Bentson Foundation has donated more than $280,000 to Fraser. The foundation is passionate about supporting mental health care and appreciates Fraser's focus on integrated, whole-person care. The Bentson Foundation recently contributed to the expansion of Fraser's telehealth program.

"I'm so glad we supported those efforts. With COVID-19, telehealth is the needed healthcare delivery model to continue supporting families throughout Minnesota," says Judi.

Janice and Royce Sanner have been supporters of Fraser for 25 years. Janice's husband Royce served on Fraser's Board of Directors from 1998-2004. After his passing, Janice continued his legacy of giving, contributing $250,000 toward the construction of the Woodbury Clinic to ensure families have access to care. The Sanners' two children, Craig and Michelle, both have disabilities and live in Fraser Community Living housing.

"I think Fraser is one of the leaders in providing services to people with autism, and I appreciate Diane (Cross, President and CEO) and her leadership. It's important to me to know my children are safe, and I know Fraser will continue to care for them throughout their lives," says Janice.

