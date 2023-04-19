Fraser Communications Appoints Paul Simon, M.D., M.P.H. as Senior Science Advisor

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraser Communications, one of the leading women owned marketing firms in Southern California, announced the appointment of Dr. Paul Simon as Senior Science Advisor. In this role Simon will report directly to the agency's Chief Executive Officer Renee Fraser. PhD. Simon previously served as Chief Science Officer for the Los Angeles Department of Public Health. Simon has worked with Fraser on county-wide communications efforts in the past. In this new role Simon will guide outreach strategy and help the agency develop communications efforts with health-related clients across the agency.

"Dr. Simon is an exceptional healthcare professional with a track record of delivering outstanding results in the field of Public Health," said Renee Fraser, PhD. Founder, and CEO of Fraser Communications. "As a purpose -driven marketing firm, Fraser takes on some of the more difficult communication challenges related to Public Health on a national, state and county level. Our work includes campaigns to support the prevention of chronic illnesses, the treatment and prevention of substance use, smoking cessation, and preventing teens from vaping. Dr. Simon's knowledge of medicine, epidemiology and policy will add invaluable insights to our campaigns. We are excited to welcome him to our leadership team as we continue to grow our healthcare communications practice with an eye on Public Health."

In his role as Chief Science Officer for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Simon led the Department's efforts to integrate science into public health practice. He and his staff supported efforts across the Department in the areas of evidence-based practice, program evaluation, public health surveillance, population health assessment, health impact assessment, and other special studies. He also oversaw the Department's Office of Health Assessment and Epidemiology, Office of Quality Improvement and Accreditation, Information Management and Analytics Office, and Center for Health Impact Evaluation.

Simon is board certified in pediatrics and preventive medicine. He also completed a two-year fellowship in field of epidemiology with the Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS Program) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 1992 and then served as a Medical Epidemiologist in CDC's Division of HIV/AIDS Prevention, assigned to the Los Angeles County HIV Epidemiology Program from 1992-1998. He is currently an Adjunct Professor in the Department of Epidemiology at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and a Research Professor in the Department of Population and Public Health Sciences at USC Keck School of Medicine.

About Fraser Communications

Founded in 1998, Fraser is a premier, award-winning communications firm, and the only agency in the United States led by a psychologist. What sets Fraser apart from others is our deep and longstanding commitment to creating highly impactful campaigns that educate and build awareness for the public good by engaging in meaningful ways. Our award-winning work focuses on diminishing social inequalities – which includes ensuring that all California children receive the best possible start in life – particularly in our underserved communities throughout California. We are known for our ability to motivate action by touching people's minds and hearts through strategic creative and methodical research-based planning that resonates with key target audiences including African American, Latino, Asian, and LGBTQ+. Frasers current client list includes: California Department of Public Health and Health Services, LADWP, Clean Power Alliance, LA Department of Public Health, Toyota, and Lexus.

