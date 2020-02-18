Fraser Communications Recognized As One of The Best and Brightest Companies To Work For In The Country

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraser Communications, a full service communications company based in Los Angeles, was named a 2019 Best and Brightest Companies To Work For in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

Organizations recognized as Best and Brightest were evaluated by an independent research firm on a number of key measures, including communications, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition and retention, and assessed against similar companies in their industry. The Best and Brightest Companies will be featured in the February online edition of Corp! Magazine.

"We are honored to receive this award from the National Association for Business Resources," said Renee White Fraser, PhD Founder and CEO of Fraser Communications. "We have incredibly smart and dedicated people on our team, all driven by a shared purpose to change behaviors in positive ways. Enabling them to do great work has been my charge and my honor."

This is the second recent honor Fraser Communications has received. In 2019, the International Women's Entrepreneurial Challenge Foundation (IWEC), an international economic empowerment program for women, honored Renee White Fraser, PhD at their 12th Anniversary Conference in New Delhi.

Fraser was recognized by the IWEC Foundation for her leadership and success as the founder and head of the largest female owned integrated advertising agency in Southern California, and for her many civic contributions and involvement in organizations like Girls Inc., Wise and Healthy Aging, 2020 Women on Boards and NAWBO-LA.

About Fraser Communications: Located in Los Angeles, Fraser Communications is a full service communications company that seeks to change behaviors, grow brands and positively impact society.

Fraser Communications creates award-winning, integrated advertising and public relations campaigns for clients including: Alliant International University, County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health, East West Bank, First 5 California, Lexus, Metropolitan Water District and Ontario International Airport.

SOURCE Fraser Communications