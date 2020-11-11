Fraser Communications Wins Multiple Platinum MarCom Awards for 2020

MarCom judges are industry professionals, awarding talented companies who exceed a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. This year, there were over 5000 entries from the United States, Canada and 28 other countries around the world. MarCom award winners were selected from over 300 categories.

In the category of Digital Marketing, the following four campaigns were recognized for top marketing honors this year:

-Valley Fever 101 (California Public Health) - A dramatic, animated demonstration of how this bacterium starts and infects the vulnerable. "We kept the script clean and linear, then chose an animator who could bring art, craft and innocence to the message," says Bruce Dundore, Creative Director of Fraser.

-Design Lab Intro Video (Jonathan Louis) – A pop, upbeat representation for digital platforms that expressed the exciting retail options from the Jonathan Louis furniture line.

-The Struggle is Real (LA County Public Health) - This campaign was driven by insights and statistics that informed LA County residents that meth is the most physically and psychologically addictive, massively destructive substance; and this drug can crush dreams. "In portraying the multiple scenarios of the young, culturally-diverse Angeleno experience, we tied it all together with local spoken word artists," says Bruce Dundore.

-Come Back from Meth (LA County Public Health) – To complement the "Struggle is Real" campaign, this execution expressed the need for people to continue to support those who have become addicted to meth. Insights told Fraser that too often, loved ones and friends are abandoned due to meth abuse, and the recovery is more successful if those who love the addict come back into their circle of care. This campaign was specifically aimed at LA County residents. "Because of shows like Breaking Bad, people used to think that meth addiction was a problem primarily for rural America. Statistics illustrate meth is an urban issue and a Los Angeles issue. The story the spot tells is one that Angelenos may relate to, encouraging more sensitivity to meth susceptibilities, which can ultimately lead to both prevention and treatment," says Emily Levant, Senior Copywriter for Fraser.

Founded and led Dr. Renee Fraser, who has a PhD in Psychology, the communications agency bases all campaigns on insights derived from research. The creative team works in close collaboration with its clients for a successful journey from start to finish. Renee Fraser would like to thank the California Department of Public Health, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and Jonathan Louis Design for their support.

About MarCom

MarCom Awards recognize the outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. Entries come from corporate marketing and communication departments, advertising agencies, public relations firms, design shops, production companies, and freelancers. MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 25-year-old international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals. Winners are selected from over 328 categories in Print, Web, Video, and Strategic Communications. A list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the MarCom Awards website at www.marcomawards.com/winners.

About Fraser Communications

Based in Los Angeles, Fraser Communications is the largest woman-owned integrated marketing communications agency in the West – and the only one in the country owned and run by a PhD in Psychology. Fraser is a leading $30 million firm with 22 years of experience creating award-winning and impactful omni-channel, mission-driven campaigns for well-known clients including: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, First 5 California, Lexus, Alliant International University, NuVision Credit Union, Green Commuter, Jonathan Louis, American Red Cross Los Angeles Region, Toyota, Whole Foods, Flex Your Power, Saint John's Health Center and Cedars-Sinai, The Southern California Gas Company, BeWaterWise, East West Bank, Market Smith, LMU, UCLA and other innovative marketers.

