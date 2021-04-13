Fraser Festival for Autism Returns to Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fraser Walk for Autism has been refreshed and rebranded into the Fraser Festival for Autism, presented by Central Roofing Company. The event is on May 1, from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the north parking lot at Mall of America. The goal of the festival remains the same: to support Minnesotans with autism and raise acceptance and awareness in the community.

The CDC reports 1 in 44 Minnesota children has autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

This year's event will be outdoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The festival is a sensory and family-friendly event that is open to the public.

The Fraser Festival for Autism, presented by Central Roofing, features a drive-thru parade of fun activities attendees can enjoy from their vehicles. There will be animals from North Star Therapy Animals, bubbles, music, giveaways and a virtual reality experience from REM5. Participants will be greeted by Fraser staff, volunteers and event partners who will hand out goodies and cheer attendees on.

The festival is for individuals with autism and the community that supports them. People can sign up to attend the festival and donate to support the event at fraser.org/festival.

In 2020, participants, volunteers and sponsors raised more than $130,000 for the local community. In 2021, the goal is $135,000, which supports Fraser services for Minnesota children, teens, adults and families with autism.

To make the event as safe as possible, Fraser staff and volunteers will complete a wellness screening before arrival, wear masks and practice social distancing. Gloves and grabbers will be used to hand items to participants.

Fraser is the premier provider of a continuum of evidence-based services that help individuals navigate autism, mental health and diverse needs at every stage of life. The organization's expert, whole-person, coordinated approach provides education, employment, healthcare and housing that helps clients thrive from infancy through adulthood. Learn more at www.fraser.org.

