Fraser Invests in Cerner EHR System to Provide Quicker Access to Services

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With autism spectrum disorder (ASD) on the rise — the CDC states about 1 in 59 children has ASD — there is a growing need for services in Minnesota. As the state's largest and most experienced provider of autism and early childhood mental health services, Fraser is responding to the increased need for services by investing in Cerner Millennium®, a new electronic health record (EHR) system. The EHR will allow Fraser to provide quicker access to care, improved client experiences and better coordination with primary care physicians.

"Cerner is a top-of-the-line and state-of-the-art industry leader that will allow Fraser to take patient care to the next level. We are thrilled to be able to make this investment for the individuals and families that we serve," said Fraser President and CEO Diane Cross.

Fraser is committed to providing comprehensive, whole-person care. By using this new EHR platform, clinicians can easily and quickly share information with pediatricians and primary care physicians. Efficient information sharing is vital to improving clients' overall wellbeing. It allows Fraser clinicians to address individuals' physical and mental needs.

The planning and training phase for the new technology will begin in November 2019 and continue throughout 2020, with a "go-live" date of January 2021.

Cerner Corporation is contracted at more than 27,500 facilities in over 35 countries throughout the world. Fraser is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides healthcare, housing, education and employment services that help children, teens, adults and families with special needs live life to the fullest potential. For more information, visit www.fraser.org.

